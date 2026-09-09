Lil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/9, 6:41 p.m. ET: According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald denied the defense’s request to admit additional portions of Durk’s interview with Akademiks into evidence. While he sympathized, he explained, prosecutors’ comments were made during closing arguments, and arguments made during closings are not evidence.

See original story below.

Attorneys for Lil Durk want jurors in the rapper’s murder-for-hire trial to watch more of his 2023 interview with Akademiks before reaching a verdict.

In the middle of deliberations on Wednesday (September 9), defense attorneys argued in a request that prosecutors relied on misleading parts of the interview when they delivered their rebuttal closing argument the day before.

Banks’ team initially sought to admit of the additional portions on August 31, saying material would have changed the impression left by the clips the government played. The court denied that request.

According to the new filing, prosecutors told jurors the interview amounted to something close to a confession, describing the Grammy winner as admitting to the August 2022 murder of Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson. The 24-year-old was slain in Los Angeles, allegedly during a plot orchestrated by Durk to target Georgia rapper Quando Rondo.