DJ Akademiks Wears Judge Costume as He Covers Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial

DJ Akademiks got into character as he stepped into a full judge's costume to stream coverage of Lil Durk's federal trial.

The murder-for-hire trial of the rapper (real name Durk Devontay Banks), which began August 24, is being oversaw by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles. In a recent livestream focusing on the trial, Ak spoke to his audience while dressed in a judicial wig and robe.

Despite not having attended the trial, Akademiks has been in-the-know about the case, along with rappers like Kanye West, Drake, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby allegedly financially covering Durk’s lawyer fees.