Music

DJ Akademiks Wears Judge Costume as He Covers Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial

The hip-hop media personality put on a judicial wig and stepped into a robe to detail the trial's proceedings.

DJ Akademiks.
YouTube/AkademiksTV

Key Takeaways

  • DJ Akademiks wore a judicial wig and robe while livestreaming coverage of Lil Durk's federal murder-for-hire trial.
  • Prosecutors allege Durk orchestrated a 2022 plot targeting Quando Rondo that killed Rondo's cousin Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson in retaliation for King Von's death.
  • Durk and co-defendants DeAndre Wilson and David Lindsey pleaded not guilty, while cooperating witnesses have implicated them, and Durk faces life in prison if convicted on five federal charges.

DJ Akademiks got into character as he stepped into a full judge's costume to stream coverage of Lil Durk's federal trial.

The murder-for-hire trial of the rapper (real name Durk Devontay Banks), which began August 24, is being oversaw by Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles. In a recent livestream focusing on the trial, Ak spoke to his audience while dressed in a judicial wig and robe.

Despite not having attended the trial, Akademiks has been in-the-know about the case, along with rappers like Kanye West, Drake, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby allegedly financially covering Durk’s lawyer fees.

Lil Durk is alleged to have orchestrated an August 2022 murder plot of rapper Quando Rondo, which resulted in the death of his cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson. The shooting was allegedly in retaliation of the 2020 murder of Chicago rapper King Von, who was slain by Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks during a fight with Rondo outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta. Durk, alongside co-defendants DeAndre "OTF Dede" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey, has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have leaned heavily on associates turned witnesses. Kacey "OTF Jam" Hester took the stand last week and identified Durk, Wilson, and Lindsey as participants in the 2022 shooting, which occurred outside the Beverly Center. Kavon "OTF Vonni" Grant, who’s King Von's cousin, has already pleaded guilty and is expected to testify, although Durk's lawyers has argued Grant was the actual mastermind behind the alleged scheme.

The rapper faces five federal charges, and if found guilty, could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

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