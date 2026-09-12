Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial: Rapper Found Not Guilty on All Counts

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial has reached its conclusion, with the Grammy-winning Chicago rapper having been found not guilty on all counts.
The rapper was facing five separate charges: Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire; use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; conspiracy to commit interstate stalking; interstate stalking involving a dangerous weapon; and interstate stalking resulting in death.
His co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsay were found guilty on the stalking and stalking conspiracy charges, and acquitted on the rest.
Durk is not yet free, however. He will remain imprisoned until his second trial on related racketeering charges. That trial will begin on Oct. 5.
The verdict comes after Durk’s legal team and prosecutors issued closing arguments, with the latter, per original reporting from Jaelani Turner-Williams for Complex, alleging that the Deep Thoughts artist “had his shooters on speed dial.” The defense offered a differing account, with emphasis placed on viewing Durk as “not a prize in a carnival” to be used as leverage for witnesses, but “a human being.” They claimed that cooperating witness Kavon “OTF Vonnie” Grant, King Von’s cousin, was the real mastermind.
Shortly after deliberations began on Wednesday (Sept. 9), the jury sent a note to the judge asking for evidence to be compiled in digital form. The request was honored. Additional notes from jurors followed on Thursday (Sept. 10), including one asking for clarity on the legal definition of “intent.”
In the case, which carried the possibility of a life sentence for Durk, the 33-year-old was accused of orchestrating a fatal 2022 shooting that resulted in the death of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, cousin to Quando Rondo. Prosecutors alleged the shooting was carried out as part of a retaliatory effort in response to the death of OTF artist King Von, who was shot and killed in 2020. Durk maintained his innocence.
After several delays, the trial began in August, leading to public shows of support from MGK and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Still to come for Durk is a second trial focused on racketeering charges. Ahead of the verdict, Complex’s Shawn Setaro explained how this would potentially lead to Durk remaining behind bars, regardless of the outcome of the murder-for-hire proceedings.
Deep Thoughts, Durk’s most recent studio album, was originally set for a 2024 release but was delayed to 2025 following his arrest. It opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.