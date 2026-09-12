Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial: Rapper Found Not Guilty on All Counts

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial has reached its conclusion, with the Grammy-winning Chicago rapper having been found not guilty on all counts.

The rapper was facing five separate charges: Conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire; use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death; conspiracy to commit interstate stalking; interstate stalking involving a dangerous weapon; and interstate stalking resulting in death.

His co-defendants Deandre Wilson and David Lindsay were found guilty on the stalking and stalking conspiracy charges, and acquitted on the rest.

Durk is not yet free, however. He will remain imprisoned until his second trial on related racketeering charges. That trial will begin on Oct. 5.

The verdict comes after Durk’s legal team and prosecutors issued closing arguments, with the latter, per original reporting from Jaelani Turner-Williams for Complex, alleging that the Deep Thoughts artist “had his shooters on speed dial.” The defense offered a differing account, with emphasis placed on viewing Durk as “not a prize in a carnival” to be used as leverage for witnesses, but “a human being.” They claimed that cooperating witness Kavon “OTF Vonnie” Grant, King Von’s cousin, was the real mastermind.