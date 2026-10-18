Britney Spears Calls Out Artists Using 'School Girl' Aesthetic: ‘I’m the Original'

The schoolgirl look traces back to her 1998 debut single "...Baby One More Time," shot at Venice High School and directed by Nigel Dick.

Spears wrote that she is "the original apple B school girl who did backflips and backhand springs," adding that unlike recent imitators, "at least mine was real."

Britney Spears wrote an Instagram caption on Saturday (Oct. 17) claiming she originated the schoolgirl image that younger performers have recently copied.

Britney Spears is reminding everyone that she paved the way for a new generation of performers. In a new Instagram post on Saturday (Oct. 17), the singer stated that younger artists have rebuilt the look she wore at the start of her career. "A lot of girls last year have definitely done the complete image I used to have when I was younger… and yo that's cool, but at least mine was real…" Spears wrote. "I'm the original apple B school girl who did backflips and back handsprings and fell in love with people on every set I ever went to… these years were precious, so young and naive…"

“At 13 years old, if a Janet Jackson video came on the TV, my mouth dropped open,” Spears wrote to fans. “I kept repeating in my head, ‘No, no. Please come back, I wanna see that again. Where the hell did that come from?’ It was her ability to be incredibly mysterious, so dark with a vibe that sucked you in immediately, and then this haunting, simple, angelic tone.”