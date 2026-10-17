Pop Culture

Someone Built a Free 'Friday' Fighting Game That's Playable in Your Browser

Ever wanted to see what it would look like if Smokey threw down with Big Worm? Well, now you can.

Friday Fighters.
LMG

Key Takeaways

  • Instagram creator @lmg2kool turned Ice Cube's Friday franchise into Friday Fighters, a free 2D fighting game inspired by Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat.
  • Players can build matchups with characters including Craig, Smokey, Deebo, Joker, Red, and Baby Dee across Story, Arcade, local Versus, and Online modes.
  • The browser game arrives as Ice Cube and Mike Epps move forward with Last Friday, which could bring Chris Tucker’s Smokey back to the franchise.

Ice Cube's Friday franchise has been turned into a one-on-one fighting video game that's going viral online.

Created by Instagram user @lmg2kool, Friday Fighters is a 2D fighter in the style of classic games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. But instead of hardened fighting characters, you assemble your team from a huge list of Friday franchise characters, ranging from Craig and Smokey to Deebo and Joker.

Friday Fighters comes with a list of playable modes: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Versus Mode (which allows you to play with friends locally), and Online Mode, the latter of which allows you to compete with others around the world.

To set up your dream matchup, like Deebo versus Mr. Jones, or even to tag in fan favorite Baby Dee to help out Red in a fight, head over to fridayfighters.com where you can play the game for free.

Friday Fighters is the latest video game inspired by a classic '90s IP to go viral. Just recently, a fighting game built around the characters from Martin made its way online.

In other Friday news, Ice Cube and Mike Epps confirmed in May that Last Friday is officially in the works after years of delays.

The pair gave fans a few details about the movie, confirming that it was "going down" and that Chris Tucker’s character, Smokey could potentially come back.

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