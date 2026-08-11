GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Britney Spears Directs Fans to Video About How Her Mother ‘Failed’ Her

The pop vocalist encouraged fans to "find the video" shaming her mother, Lynne Spears.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Britney Spears appeared to back a YouTube video that ridiculed her mother, Lynne Spears.

On July 21, vlogger Julia Boteng posted a video titled “How Britney Spears' Mom Failed Her,” which criticized the 71-year-old for allegedly breeding a dysfunctional upbringing for the pop vocalist and relying on her daughter to be the family provider. Lynne shares Spears with her ex-husband, Jamie Spears, whom she was married to from 1976 to 2002. The ex-spouses also share a son, Bryan, 49, and former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears, 35.

As Boteng clarified at the beginning of the video, the vlog is a part of her series about flawed stage moms, like Diane Haughton, the mother of late singer Aaliyah, and the late Debra McCurdy, the mother of actress and author Jennette McCurdy. Boteng also touched on Lynne’s 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, where she opened up about regrets in living her career as an kindergarten teacher to support her oldest daughter and being unable to interfere with Spears having a sexualized image as a teen.

The “Gimme More” artist supported the vlog and encouraged her fans to watch it in an Sunday (August 9) post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Find the video !!!!! extremely interesting words coming from this brilliant lady !!!!…….” she captioned the post.

In late July, Lynne posted an Instagram reel sharing plans to reintroduce herself in a better light after years of “ups and downs.”

Spears, who in 2021 blamed her mother for being placed in a conservatorship, per Page Six, has also reflected on her experience as a mother, feeling as though she “failed” her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. Spears shares her children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

"I wanna tell my kids and people in general that I'm sorry for my mistakes in the past,” she wrote in an X post.

Related Stories

Britney Spears
Pop Culture

Britney Spears' Son Calls Out Clone Conspiracy Theory About His Mom: 'Exaggerated and Fake'

Jayden James Federline, 19, pushed back on the viral theory during an Instagram livestream.

Trey Alston24 days ago
Britney Spears speaking at a podium outdoors, holding a microphone and papers, with two men in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Hopes 'One Day I Can Have Another Baby'

The pop star shared her wish while reflecting on family in a Father's Day post.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
Britney Spears in a red dress at an event, smiling with a movie poster in the background.
Music

Britney Spears Charged With DUI In Connection With Previous Arrest

The 44-year-old popstar was arrested for DUI by the California Highway Patrol in March.

Joe Price103 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicNaughty By Nature's Treach Says Group Will Never Reunite Again
4
Pop Culture50 Cent Wants to Add a Scripted Comedy Series to His TV Empire
5
MusicNBA YoungBoy Reveals Heart Condition, Says He Toured Despite Diagnosis: ‘I Never Told Nobody’
6
Pop CultureDrake's '20 V 1' Speed-Dating Show: Meet the Women Who Participated

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App