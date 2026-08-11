Britney Spears Directs Fans to Video About How Her Mother ‘Failed’ Her

Britney Spears appeared to back a YouTube video that ridiculed her mother, Lynne Spears.

On July 21, vlogger Julia Boteng posted a video titled “How Britney Spears' Mom Failed Her,” which criticized the 71-year-old for allegedly breeding a dysfunctional upbringing for the pop vocalist and relying on her daughter to be the family provider. Lynne shares Spears with her ex-husband, Jamie Spears, whom she was married to from 1976 to 2002. The ex-spouses also share a son, Bryan, 49, and former Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears, 35.

As Boteng clarified at the beginning of the video, the vlog is a part of her series about flawed stage moms, like Diane Haughton, the mother of late singer Aaliyah, and the late Debra McCurdy, the mother of actress and author Jennette McCurdy. Boteng also touched on Lynne’s 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, where she opened up about regrets in living her career as an kindergarten teacher to support her oldest daughter and being unable to interfere with Spears having a sexualized image as a teen.

The “Gimme More” artist supported the vlog and encouraged her fans to watch it in an Sunday (August 9) post on X, formerly Twitter.