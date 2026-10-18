50 Cent Says He Was Never Ashamed to Learn His Mother Was Gay

50 Cent is speaking openly about the day he understood that his late mother was gay, and he says the realization never carried any stigma for him.

"When your mom has friends around, you look at them and just see friends," he told Variety in a new interview. "As a child, I just saw two women hanging out. My grandmother informed me later that there was more going on and they weren't just friends, and I was like, 'Oh! Now I know what that was!'

“I'm not ashamed of that in any way,” he added. “I grew up around that."

Fif also brought up his verse on “Hate It or Love It” with The Game, with the lyrics, “Coming up I was confused, my mommy kissing a girl/Confusion occurs coming up in the cold world.”

He also told Variety that being vulnerable about the situation “made it more powerful."