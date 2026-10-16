Music

Britney Spears Praises 'Pure and Genuine' Janet Jackson: 'She Has Always Been God to Me'

Jackson had the ability to speak to her "heart and soul" like no one else, Spears told fans.

Britney Spears in a red dress on the left; Janet Jackson in a gray suit on the right, both at different events.
Images via Getty/Steve Granitz/WireImage & Getty/Gilbert Flores/Variety

Britney Spears, like a lot of us, is a lifelong fan of Janet Jackson, even going so far as to declare her a “god.”

In an Instagram update on Thursday (Oct. 15), Spears, whose Britney album turns 25 later this month, recalled being captivated as a teenager by Jackson’s repeatedly proven prowess as a master of the music video format.

“At 13 years old, if a Janet Jackson video came on the TV, my mouth dropped open,” Spears told fans. “I kept repeating in my head, ‘No, no. Please come back, I wanna see that again. Where the hell did that come from?’ It was her ability to be incredibly mysterious, so dark with a vibe that sucked you in immediately, and then this haunting, simple, angelic tone.”

Of course, Jackson’s catalog of classic videos is indeed extensive. “Rhythm Nation,” “The Pleasure Principle,” “Nasty,” “All for You,” and “Scream” (featuring her late brother Michael) all remain shining examples of the form to this day.

Spears also had praise for Jackson’s “pure and genuine” vocal style.

“She’s not trying to be sexy, she just is,” Spears wrote. “She can’t help it. She has always been god to me. She’s not just a singer, she is an entertainer in people’s eyes. Not only do adults feel her presence in such a spellbound way, she’s able to captivate the hearts of children as well! I was so young, and she spoke to my heart and soul like no one else.”

As Spears sees it, people like Jackson, whom she dubbed her “girl crush” for the month, “are here for a reason.”

Jackson was quick to respond to the praise, sharing Spears’ post to her own IG Stories alongside a duo of heart and kissy face emojis.

Spears is effectively retired from music, at least for now, but her aforementioned Britney album, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release back in 2001 and featured the superhit “I’m a Slave 4 U,” is getting an anniversary-commemorating reissue on Nov. 6. The level of involvement from Spears herself in the release, however, is unclear.

Related Stories

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Britney Spears Directs Fans to Video About How Her Mother ‘Failed’ Her

The pop vocalist encouraged fans to "find the video" shaming her mother, Lynne Spears.

Jaelani Turner-Williams66 days ago
Cardi B is seen outside Jean Paul Gauthier during Day Three of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 08, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Cardi B Says She's 'Hip-Hop’s Britney Spears'

"You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is," she said of being a media darling.

Kris Seavers88 days ago
Britney Spears
Pop Culture

Britney Spears' Son Calls Out Clone Conspiracy Theory About His Mom: 'Exaggerated and Fake'

Jayden James Federline, 19, pushed back on the viral theory during an Instagram livestream.

Trey Alston89 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJohn Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting
2
StyleThe 10 Best UGG Collaborations of All Time, Ranked
3
MusicMethod Man Reacts to Hearing Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' for First Time
4
MusicKid Rock Says Reaction to Eminem Joining Him for New Song Is 'Confirming the Problem to Us'
5
SneakersThis ACG-Inspired Nike Air Max 95 Is Available Now on Complex
6
StyleThe Top 30 Celebrity Jewelers Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App