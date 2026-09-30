Music

Britney Spears Says Her Security Staged a Paparazzi Shot Worth Millions: 'Assholes Hit the Lottery'

The singer recalled the incident in a lengthy Instagram post.

Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a black dress with long blonde hair, standing in front of a logo backdrop.
Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Britney Spears accused her security team of once staging a paparazzi photo opportunity that she claimed could fetch $4 million.
  • Spears said her security stalled while paying for her food and kept her outside long enough for photographers to capture the supposedly “random” shot.
  • Her allegation echoes years of claims that people in her inner circle exploited and surveilled her, including during her 2008–2021 conservatorship.

Britney Spears is accusing the people paid to protect her of cashing in on her.

The singer alleged in a lengthy Instagram post shared on Tuesday (Sept. 29) that her own security detail once engineered a paparazzi photo she put a $4 million price tag on.

She described waiting in a ladies' room after her instincts warned her that her security detail oddly took “an extra 15 minutes” to pay for her food, resulting in a “dreadfully cold” meal.

“When I decide to leave, a birdie tells me, ‘Yo inspector gadget! Remember that pink panther in grade school?’ ... Huge set up,” she wrote. “I not only leave the bathroom but am held outside by an adorable girl for an extra 20 minutes who says, ‘With respect, yes Miss Spears, they can take your picture here.’”

Spears then sarcastically noted her gratitude toward the drivers calling themselves security for orchestrating a potential multimillion-dollar "random" photo opportunity right as she left.

“I'm unbelievably grateful how seriously the men who drive me and call themselves security are to possibly get a 4 million dollar ‘random’ shot of me at just the right time when I leave,” Spears wrote. “After meeting me most of these assholes hit the lottery ... In a country where they have always made me feel so god damn beautiful, I salute the pledge of allegiance to America and officially say suck my dick !!!”

The “Toxic” singer did not specify when the alleged incident took place.

Spears has said repeatedly that she feels used and surveilled by the people inside her own camp, a theme that runs back through the court-ordered conservatorship that governed her life from February 2008 until it was terminated on November 12, 2021.

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