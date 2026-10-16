2026 MAMA Awards: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers, and Everything Else You Need to Know

BTS, BLACKPINK, aespa, Stray Kids, and other major acts compete across artist, album, performance, choreography, and fan-voted categories, with Fans’ Choice voting running through Nov. 18.

CL and ENHYPEN lead the first-night lineup, while BIGBANG, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and Nayeon perform during Chapter 2; organizers have not announced a host or start times.

The 2026 MAMA Awards will take over Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 20 and 21, with both nights streaming live worldwide on Mnet Plus.

The 2026 MAMA Awards are heading to Japan for a two-night ceremony, and here’s everything you need to know for Asian music’s biggest night.



This year’s festivities stretch across two days, with BIGBANG, CL, ENHYPEN, IVE, and more set to perform. The nominees are stacked, too, with BTS, BLACKPINK, aespa, and Stray Kids vying for awards. Whether you’re tuning in for your favorite group’s performance or waiting to see who takes home the biggest titles, there’s plenty to keep track of. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s MAMA Awards.

When Are the 2026 MAMA Awards?

The 2026 MAMA Awards take place on Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov 21. The two shows are billed as Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, with different performer lineups for each night. Exact ceremony and red carpet start times have not been confirmed as of the time of this writing.

Where Are the 2026 MAMA Awards Being Held?

Both nights will take place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

How Can You Watch the 2026 MAMA Awards?

For everyone watching from home, the 2026 MAMA Awards will stream live worldwide through Mnet Plus. You can find the event’s official page here.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 MAMA Awards?

So far, the host hasn’t been revealed.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 MAMA Awards?

BIGBANG and CL are among the biggest names on this year’s bill, which brings together veteran stars, rising groups, and newer acts getting their turn on the MAMA stage. Here’s how the announced performers break down by night:

Nov. 20

ALLDAY PROJECT

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

BABYMONSTER

CL

ENHYPEN

Hearts2Hearts

ILLIT

INI

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

NCT WISH

RESCENE

TREASURE

Performers from Street World Fighter: Directors’ War

Chapter 2 — Nov. 21

&TEAM

BIGBANG

CORTIS

Hwasa

IVE

izna

KiiiKiii

KO1KEYZ

LE SSERAFIM

Nayeon

WOODZ

ZEROBASEONE

Who Is Nominated for the 2026 MAMA Awards?

Best Male Artist

Doh Kyung Soo

Taeyang

Taeyong

Yeonjun

Young K

Best Female Artist

Hwasa

Irene

Soyeon

Taeyeon

Yena

Best Male Group

ATEEZ

BIGBANG

BTS

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

NCT WISH

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Female Group

aespa

BABYMONSTER

BLACKPINK

Hearts2Hearts

ILLIT

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NMIXX

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

“Nostalgia” — BIG Naughty

“Yarrr” — HAON

“KOLOK COLOK” — NOWIMYOUNG

“IF I” — TREASURE

“DUET” — Zico and Lilas

Best Collaboration

“WDA (Whole Different Animal)” — aespa feat. G-Dragon

“FLIRTY” — Dayoung and Jay Park

“SPAGHETTI” — LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope

“ICONIC BY MISTAKE” — LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE

“Always” — Parc Jae Jung and Sullyoon

Best Music Video

“BiiiG” — BIGBANG

“2.0” — BTS

“Good Goodbye” — Hwasa

“Mono” — i-dle feat. skaiwater

“DDI RO RI” — MEOVV

Best New Artist

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

EVAN

H//PE Princess

hrtz.wav

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

OURBIRTHDAY

TUIDE

UNCHILD

Best Vocal Performance Solo

“Good Goodbye” — Hwasa

“Unknown Planet” — IU

“Less than a Lover” — Jennie

“No Words Can Say” — Roy Kim

“CINEMA” — WOODZ

Best Vocal Performance Group

“Paradise of Rumors” — AKMU

“SWIM” — BTS

“TIME CAPSULE” — Davichi

“Blue” — DxS (SEVENTEEN)

“4 Flowers” — MAMAMOO

Best OST

“Love Language” — Kim Min Seok (MeloMance), Can This Love Be Translated?

“My Flavor” — Migak Boys, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

“Anytime anyhow” — Sung Si Kyung, Surely Tomorrow

“A Day” — Suzy, EXchange 4

“Season of Us” — Young K (DAY6), My Royal Nemesis

Best Band Performance

“BIG VOID” — Silica Gel

“Just Kids” — JANNABI

“All Ages” — LUCY

“CEREMONY” — QWER

“Voyager” — Xdinary Heroes

Best Choreography

“BAD” — ATEEZ

“REDRED” — CORTIS

“It’s Me” — ILLIT

“BANG BANG” — IVE

“Catch Catch” — Yena

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

“TOUGH LOVE” — Onew

“FLOAT” — Taemin

“LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” — Taeyang

“WYLD” — Taeyong

“Ice Cream” — Yeonjun

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

“BUMPA” — BIBI

“What’s a girl to do” — Dayoung

“I’m gonna TOESA” — Soyeon

“Catch Catch” — Yena

“Ice Cream” — Yuna (ITZY)

Best Dance Performance Male Group

“BAD” — ATEEZ

“BiiiG” — BIGBANG

“Hollywood Action” — BOYNEXTDOOR

“REDRED” — CORTIS

“Do your dance” — RIIZE

“This & That” — Stray Kids

“OVERDRIVE” — TWS

“TOP 5” — ZEROBASEONE

Best Dance Performance Female Group

“LEMONADE” — aespa

“RUDE!” — Hearts2Hearts

“Suddenly” — I.O.I

“It’s Me” — ILLIT

“BANG BANG” — IVE

“404 (New Era)” — KiiiKiii

“SPAGHETTI” — LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope

“Blue Valentine” — NMIXX

Artist of the Year

aespa

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

ATEEZ

BABYMONSTER

BIGBANG

BLACKPINK

BTS

CORTIS

Doh Kyung Soo

ENHYPEN

EVAN

H//PE Princess

Hearts2Hearts

hrtz.wav

Hwasa

ILLIT

Irene

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

NCT WISH

NMIXX

OURBIRTHDAY

Soyeon

Stray Kids

Taeyang

Taeyeon

Taeyong

TUIDE

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

UNCHILD

Yena

Yeonjun

Young K

Album of the Year

Only albums that sold more than 1 million copies are eligible.

Mark on Me — &TEAM

LEMONADE — aespa

EUPHORIA — ALPHA DRIVE ONE

GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 — ATEEZ

DEADLINE — BLACKPINK

The Action — BOYNEXTDOOR

ARIRANG — BTS

GREENGREEN — CORTIS

THE SIN : VANISH — ENHYPEN

REVERXE — EXO

REVIVE+ — IVE

Beat It Up — NCT DREAM

Ode to Love — NCT WISH

Caligo Pt.2 — PLAVE

II — RIIZE

THIS & THAT — Stray Kids

NO TRAGEDY — TWS

7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns — TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Fans’ Choice Male

&TEAM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AEN

AHOF

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

AND2BLE

ATEEZ

AxMxP

B1A4

BIGBANG

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTS

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

DAY6

ENHYPEN

EVAN

EVNNE

EXO

FLARE U

hrtz.wav

Hui

IDID

JANNABI

Jay Park

KickFlip

LNGSHOT

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

NouerA

Park Ji Hoon

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TREASURE

TWS

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

WOODZ

XLOV

XODIAC

ZEROBASEONE

Zico

Fans’ Choice Female

aespa

AKMU

ALLDAY PROJECT

Apink

APOKI

ARTMS

AtHeart

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

BIBI

Billlie

BLACKPINK

Chuu

CSR

DAVICHI

Dayoung

dodree

EJel

FIFTY FIFTY

fromis_9

HANRORO

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

I.O.I

ILLIT

ITZY

IVE

izna

Kep1er

KiiiKiii

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Young Ji

MAMAMOO

MEOVV

Mimi

NMIXX

Red Velvet

RESCENE

Taeyeon

TUIDE

TWICE

UNIS

VVUP

X

Yena

Yoon Mi Rae

Yoona

Younha

Yuju

How Can Fans Vote for the 2026 MAMA Awards?