2026 MAMA Awards: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Key Takeaways
- The 2026 MAMA Awards will take over Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 20 and 21, with both nights streaming live worldwide on Mnet Plus.
- CL and ENHYPEN lead the first-night lineup, while BIGBANG, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, and Nayeon perform during Chapter 2; organizers have not announced a host or start times.
- BTS, BLACKPINK, aespa, Stray Kids, and other major acts compete across artist, album, performance, choreography, and fan-voted categories, with Fans’ Choice voting running through Nov. 18.
The 2026 MAMA Awards are heading to Japan for a two-night ceremony, and here’s everything you need to know for Asian music’s biggest night.
This year’s festivities stretch across two days, with BIGBANG, CL, ENHYPEN, IVE, and more set to perform. The nominees are stacked, too, with BTS, BLACKPINK, aespa, and Stray Kids vying for awards.
Whether you’re tuning in for your favorite group’s performance or waiting to see who takes home the biggest titles, there’s plenty to keep track of. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s MAMA Awards.
When Are the 2026 MAMA Awards?
The 2026 MAMA Awards take place on Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov 21. The two shows are billed as Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, with different performer lineups for each night.
Exact ceremony and red carpet start times have not been confirmed as of the time of this writing.
Where Are the 2026 MAMA Awards Being Held?
Both nights will take place at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan.
How Can You Watch the 2026 MAMA Awards?
For everyone watching from home, the 2026 MAMA Awards will stream live worldwide through Mnet Plus. You can find the event’s official page here.
Who Is Hosting the 2026 MAMA Awards?
So far, the host hasn’t been revealed.
Who Is Performing at the 2026 MAMA Awards?
BIGBANG and CL are among the biggest names on this year’s bill, which brings together veteran stars, rising groups, and newer acts getting their turn on the MAMA stage.
Here’s how the announced performers break down by night:
Nov. 20
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- ALPHA DRIVE ONE
- BABYMONSTER
- CL
- ENHYPEN
- Hearts2Hearts
- ILLIT
- INI
- LNGSHOT
- MODYSSEY
- NCT WISH
- RESCENE
- TREASURE
- Performers from Street World Fighter: Directors’ War
Chapter 2 — Nov. 21
- &TEAM
- BIGBANG
- CORTIS
- Hwasa
- IVE
- izna
- KiiiKiii
- KO1KEYZ
- LE SSERAFIM
- Nayeon
- WOODZ
- ZEROBASEONE
Who Is Nominated for the 2026 MAMA Awards?
Best Male Artist
- Doh Kyung Soo
- Taeyang
- Taeyong
- Yeonjun
- Young K
Best Female Artist
- Hwasa
- Irene
- Soyeon
- Taeyeon
- Yena
Best Male Group
- ATEEZ
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- CORTIS
- ENHYPEN
- NCT WISH
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Female Group
- aespa
- BABYMONSTER
- BLACKPINK
- Hearts2Hearts
- ILLIT
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NMIXX
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- “Nostalgia” — BIG Naughty
- “Yarrr” — HAON
- “KOLOK COLOK” — NOWIMYOUNG
- “IF I” — TREASURE
- “DUET” — Zico and Lilas
Best Collaboration
- “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” — aespa feat. G-Dragon
- “FLIRTY” — Dayoung and Jay Park
- “SPAGHETTI” — LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope
- “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” — LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE
- “Always” — Parc Jae Jung and Sullyoon
Best Music Video
- “BiiiG” — BIGBANG
- “2.0” — BTS
- “Good Goodbye” — Hwasa
- “Mono” — i-dle feat. skaiwater
- “DDI RO RI” — MEOVV
Best New Artist
- ALPHA DRIVE ONE
- AND2BLE
- EVAN
- H//PE Princess
- hrtz.wav
- LNGSHOT
- MODYSSEY
- OURBIRTHDAY
- TUIDE
- UNCHILD
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- “Good Goodbye” — Hwasa
- “Unknown Planet” — IU
- “Less than a Lover” — Jennie
- “No Words Can Say” — Roy Kim
- “CINEMA” — WOODZ
Best Vocal Performance Group
- “Paradise of Rumors” — AKMU
- “SWIM” — BTS
- “TIME CAPSULE” — Davichi
- “Blue” — DxS (SEVENTEEN)
- “4 Flowers” — MAMAMOO
Best OST
- “Love Language” — Kim Min Seok (MeloMance), Can This Love Be Translated?
- “My Flavor” — Migak Boys, The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
- “Anytime anyhow” — Sung Si Kyung, Surely Tomorrow
- “A Day” — Suzy, EXchange 4
- “Season of Us” — Young K (DAY6), My Royal Nemesis
Best Band Performance
- “BIG VOID” — Silica Gel
- “Just Kids” — JANNABI
- “All Ages” — LUCY
- “CEREMONY” — QWER
- “Voyager” — Xdinary Heroes
Best Choreography
- “BAD” — ATEEZ
- “REDRED” — CORTIS
- “It’s Me” — ILLIT
- “BANG BANG” — IVE
- “Catch Catch” — Yena
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- “TOUGH LOVE” — Onew
- “FLOAT” — Taemin
- “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” — Taeyang
- “WYLD” — Taeyong
- “Ice Cream” — Yeonjun
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- “BUMPA” — BIBI
- “What’s a girl to do” — Dayoung
- “I’m gonna TOESA” — Soyeon
- “Catch Catch” — Yena
- “Ice Cream” — Yuna (ITZY)
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- “BAD” — ATEEZ
- “BiiiG” — BIGBANG
- “Hollywood Action” — BOYNEXTDOOR
- “REDRED” — CORTIS
- “Do your dance” — RIIZE
- “This & That” — Stray Kids
- “OVERDRIVE” — TWS
- “TOP 5” — ZEROBASEONE
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- “LEMONADE” — aespa
- “RUDE!” — Hearts2Hearts
- “Suddenly” — I.O.I
- “It’s Me” — ILLIT
- “BANG BANG” — IVE
- “404 (New Era)” — KiiiKiii
- “SPAGHETTI” — LE SSERAFIM feat. j-hope
- “Blue Valentine” — NMIXX
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- ALPHA DRIVE ONE
- AND2BLE
- ATEEZ
- BABYMONSTER
- BIGBANG
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CORTIS
- Doh Kyung Soo
- ENHYPEN
- EVAN
- H//PE Princess
- Hearts2Hearts
- hrtz.wav
- Hwasa
- ILLIT
- Irene
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- LNGSHOT
- MODYSSEY
- NCT WISH
- NMIXX
- OURBIRTHDAY
- Soyeon
- Stray Kids
- Taeyang
- Taeyeon
- Taeyong
- TUIDE
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- UNCHILD
- Yena
- Yeonjun
- Young K
Album of the Year
Only albums that sold more than 1 million copies are eligible.
- Mark on Me — &TEAM
- LEMONADE — aespa
- EUPHORIA — ALPHA DRIVE ONE
- GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 — ATEEZ
- DEADLINE — BLACKPINK
- The Action — BOYNEXTDOOR
- ARIRANG — BTS
- GREENGREEN — CORTIS
- THE SIN : VANISH — ENHYPEN
- REVERXE — EXO
- REVIVE+ — IVE
- Beat It Up — NCT DREAM
- Ode to Love — NCT WISH
- Caligo Pt.2 — PLAVE
- II — RIIZE
- THIS & THAT — Stray Kids
- NO TRAGEDY — TWS
- 7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns — TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Fans’ Choice Male
- &TEAM
- 82MAJOR
- 8TURN
- AEN
- AHOF
- ALPHA DRIVE ONE
- AND2BLE
- ATEEZ
- AxMxP
- B1A4
- BIGBANG
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTS
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CNBLUE
- CORTIS
- CRAVITY
- DAY6
- ENHYPEN
- EVAN
- EVNNE
- EXO
- FLARE U
- hrtz.wav
- Hui
- IDID
- JANNABI
- Jay Park
- KickFlip
- LNGSHOT
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- NEXZ
- NouerA
- Park Ji Hoon
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- TREASURE
- TWS
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- WOODZ
- XLOV
- XODIAC
- ZEROBASEONE
- Zico
Fans’ Choice Female
- aespa
- AKMU
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Apink
- APOKI
- ARTMS
- AtHeart
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- BIBI
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- Chuu
- CSR
- DAVICHI
- Dayoung
- dodree
- EJel
- FIFTY FIFTY
- fromis_9
- HANRORO
- Hearts2Hearts
- i-dle
- I.O.I
- ILLIT
- ITZY
- IVE
- izna
- Kep1er
- KiiiKiii
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Young Ji
- MAMAMOO
- MEOVV
- Mimi
- NMIXX
- Red Velvet
- RESCENE
- Taeyeon
- TUIDE
- TWICE
- UNIS
- VVUP
- X
- Yena
- Yoon Mi Rae
- Yoona
- Younha
- Yuju
How Can Fans Vote for the 2026 MAMA Awards?
Fans can participate in Fans’ Choice voting through Mnet Plus, with voting on X also contributing to the results.
The first round runs through October 22 at 11:59 p.m. KST. Twenty artists from each of the male and female categories will advance to the second round, which runs from October 28 at 6 p.m. KST through November 18 at 11:59 p.m. KST.