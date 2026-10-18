Jenny McCarthy Claims Tom Cruise Tried to Recruit Her and Jim Carrey to Scientology

“There was a few times where, you know, Tom would [call] Jim and say, ‘Hey, why don’t you guys come to our Aspen house?’” Jenny reflected. “And Jim was like, ‘We can’t go. They’re just going to want to try to, you know, lure us in.’ They’d already tried with him before and he turned them down.”

McCarthy made the revelation during an episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show while speaking to former Scientologist Anne Gollert Hill. She claimed that back when she was dating Jim Carrey, they’d spend some time with Cruise and even got invited to his 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes.

Jenny McCarthy claims that Tom Cruise attempted to get her and Jim Carrey to join the Church of Scientology on multiple occasions.

McCarthy reflected on uncomfortable moments with Scientologists at Cruise and Holmes’ wedding. “I went to the rehearsal dinner and because I was with Jim, I sat literally across from Tom and Katie,” McCarthy said. “She just had her baby and we’re having dinner and, all of a sudden, I see the nanny bring out the baby over to Katie.”

When McCarthy asked about holding the baby, who is now the couple’s 20-year-old child Suri, the podcast host claimed that “the entire party” stared at her. “It looked like Rosemary’s Baby. I got the Scientology stare,” she said. “Katie slowly passed the baby and I just went, ‘Hi baby,’ because no one was speaking anymore. And then once I gave her back the baby, it’s like everyone went back to their conversations.”

“I thought to myself, ‘OK, I am in the belly of the beast right now,’” McCarthy added. I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

McCarthy and Carrey dated for five years, beginning in 2005 and ending in 2010.

Cruise’s involvement in Scientology is very known both in and out of Hollywood. After being converted by his first wife in 1986, Cruise has become one of the church’s biggest advocates. Due to his staunch beliefs, it reportedly caused a rift both in his romantic and familial relationships and he is estranged from both Holmes and their daughter.