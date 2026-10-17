Lil Baby Unveils 'Fresh' Tracklist That Includes Future and Young Thug Feature

Lil Baby will be reuniting with Future and Young Thug on a track from his upcoming fifth studio album, Fresh, which has finally landed a release date.

On Friday (October 16), the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to showcase a whiteboard of 17 song titles on his soon-to-be-released LP. "It's That Season," he captioned the post, before adding: "Countdown Starts Now. 20 Days."

If you zoom into one of the pics on the carousel, you can find songs like "All My Patnas" featuring his frequent collaborators Future and Young Thug, "In Your Head" featuring Rylo Rodriguez, and the Pharrell Williams-produced "Dead Fresh."