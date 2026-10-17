Music

Lil Baby Unveils 'Fresh' Tracklist That Includes Future and Young Thug Feature

The Atlanta rapper looks set to reunite with Future and Young Thug on his upcoming fifth album.

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(L-R) Lil Baby, Future, and Young Thug.
Prince Williams/Wireimage | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Key Takeaways

  • Lil Baby revealed a 17-song tracklist for his fifth studio album, Fresh, and announced a November 6 release date.
  • The album includes "All My Patnas" with Future and Young Thug, "In Your Head" featuring Rylo Rodriguez, and the Pharrell Williams-produced "Dead Fresh."
  • Fresh follows 2025's The Leaks and WHAM, where the trio previously linked on the Billboard Hot 100 hit "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber."

Lil Baby will be reuniting with Future and Young Thug on a track from his upcoming fifth studio album, Fresh, which has finally landed a release date.

On Friday (October 16), the Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to showcase a whiteboard of 17 song titles on his soon-to-be-released LP. "It's That Season," he captioned the post, before adding: "Countdown Starts Now. 20 Days."

If you zoom into one of the pics on the carousel, you can find songs like "All My Patnas" featuring his frequent collaborators Future and Young Thug, "In Your Head" featuring Rylo Rodriguez, and the Pharrell Williams-produced "Dead Fresh."

Fresh follows Lil Baby’s 2025 mixtape The Leaks, which arrived 12 months after the rapper’s fourth album, WHAM. While Thugger appears on both projects, he also features with Future on WHAM track "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber," which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Future and Young Thug, who’ve assisted each other on a number of records including "Sup Mate" and "Money on Money," dropped their first collaborative album, Super Slimey in 2017.

While Future’s last solo release was The Real Me, which dropped in July, Young Thug is plotting on the follow-up to his 2025 album UY SCUTI, which he says will be R&B-oriented. "I ain't making that many heartbreak songs in an R&B album 'cause we’re having fun right now," he said on a recent episode of The Crew Has It.

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