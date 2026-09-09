Music

Exclusive: Vic Mensa Signs With UnitedMasters for 'INNANETAPE' Streaming Release, Upcoming New Album

Mensa considers UnitedMasters "one of the smartest companies" in the industry.

Vic Mensa in an oversized orange hoodie and camo pants stands against an orange background, looking at the camera.
Image via Onda

Vic Mensa is stepping into a new era.

Wednesday (Sept. 9), the Victor artist and ORANJ media company founder announced a new distribution partnership with UnitedMasters. As part of the deal, fans can expect INNANETAPE, Mensa’s 2013 debut mixtape, to hit major streaming services for the first time on Sept. 30. This will be followed by the release of a new full-length album next year, plus a number of still-to-be-announced live performances.

“UnitedMasters is one of the smartest companies in this industry,” Mensa, pictured above with UnitedMasters Senior Director of A&R Alyssa Castiglia, said in a statement shared with Complex. “The ways that they think about connective tissue between seemingly disparate facets of culture and how to leverage that for the artists they work with is truly unique.”

In her own statement, Castiglia, who also serves as Head of A&R Research at UnitedMasters, praised Mensa as “a rare artist whose timeless music, multidisciplinary creativity, and commitment to truth makes him exactly the kind of visionary” the platform is “proud to champion.”

News of the UnitedMasters deal comes after the launch of The Vic Mensa Show, which saw fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper welcomed as the inaugural guest just last month.

Mensa’s next studio album, due in 2027 under the UnitedMasters partnership, will mark his first new full-length since 2023’s aforementioned Victor, which counted Ty Dolla Sign and Jay Electronica among its special guests. More recently, Mensa joined Chance for “Back to the Go,” a song off the latter’s Star Line project.

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