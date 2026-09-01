Vic Mensa Builds All-Orange Home Studio for New Weekly Podcast

Vic Mensa has created a purpose-built studio for his new weekly podcast.

On Monday (August 31), the Chicago rapper posted an Instagram reel documenting how a room in his home was converted into an all-orange set for The Vic Mensa Show.

Mensa noted he was inspired by mid-century modern design for the direction of the studio.

"First, I had to sand this bitch," he continued, showing the room's mood board. "Once it's all sanded, it's time to paint. I got this custom orange color. A lot of work that goes into being independent that people don't see."