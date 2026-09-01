Vic Mensa Builds All-Orange Home Studio for New Weekly Podcast

Vic Mensa has created a purpose-built studio for his new weekly podcast.
On Monday (August 31), the Chicago rapper posted an Instagram reel documenting how a room in his home was converted into an all-orange set for The Vic Mensa Show.
Mensa noted he was inspired by mid-century modern design for the direction of the studio.
"First, I had to sand this bitch," he continued, showing the room's mood board. "Once it's all sanded, it's time to paint. I got this custom orange color. A lot of work that goes into being independent that people don't see."
The build-out was handled by set designer Edgar Esteves, whom Mensa tagged directly in the post, while James Jefferys served as creative director, Aaliyah Shae provided set design, and creative studio OF TMRW covered design and 3D rendering.
The rapper joked that his two-year-old son, Mansa Musa, would be the first guest, although it would turn out to be Chance the Rapper.
The podcast grows out of Mensa's Orange Tree Series, a run of frank, politically and cultural-focused reels covering topics. The weekly show, which debuted August 27, is framed as an expansion of those discussions in a longer format.