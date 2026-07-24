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Satoshi Nakamoto's New Vans Era Collab Is Releasing at ComplexCon

Satoshi Nakamoto confirms the release for its next Vans collab.

Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era
An unreleased Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era collab surfaces. Via Complex

One of the biggest recent sneaker projects was last month’s Vans Era collaboration by the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Satoshi Nakamoto. Given the hype surrounding the sneaker, a majority of fans struck out on release day, but it appears another colorway may be hitting retail soon.

Shown here is the unreleased “Lucky Charms” Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era collab. This upcoming iteration features a new navy-colored canvas upper but retains its distressed elements and pearlized charm details throughout the sneaker. The midsole also has a worn-in look with “Satoshi Nakamoto” branded all across the midfoot.

Despite an early look surfacing, both Satoshi Nakamoto and Vans have yet to formally announce the release details for their “Lucky Charms” Era collab. Grab a closer look at the project below as we await official word on the release from the collaborators.

UPDATE (07/24): Satoshi Nakamoto has confirmed that its “Lucky Charms” Vans Era collab is dropping at 2026 ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Oct. 3-4. Tickets for the event are available here.

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