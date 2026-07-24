One of the biggest recent sneaker projects was last month’s Vans Era collaboration by the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Satoshi Nakamoto. Given the hype surrounding the sneaker, a majority of fans struck out on release day, but it appears another colorway may be hitting retail soon.

Shown here is the unreleased “Lucky Charms” Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era collab. This upcoming iteration features a new navy-colored canvas upper but retains its distressed elements and pearlized charm details throughout the sneaker. The midsole also has a worn-in look with “Satoshi Nakamoto” branded all across the midfoot.