Vic Mensa

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(L-R) Vic Mensa and Megan Thee Stallion.
Music

Vic Mensa Declares Megan Thee Stallion a 'Barometer Test' for Mistreatment of Black Women

The Chicago rapper has questioned the double standard when it comes to Meg and male artists who glorify violence and hyper-sexuality.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
(L) Vic Mensa attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (R) IShowSpeed attends the 2025 A Year In TIME Event at Current at Chelsea Piers on December 10, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Vic Mensa Says IShowSpeed's Africa Tour Is 'Undoing a Massive Amount of Propaganda'

The rapper said that the 28-day streaming marathon gave a "firsthand account of the glory of Africa."

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 05: Vic Mensa attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York.
Music

Vic Mensa Explains Tearful Video About Streaming, Was 'Super Emotional' Cause of LSD

The rapper says he's found "strength" in "vulnerability" months after he posted the video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams269 days ago
A man in a red shirt with "KAI" on it stands against a blue backdrop with logos.
Music

Vic Mensa Blasts Trump's 'Military Occupation' in Chicago in New York Times Op-Ed

Vic Mensa critiqued federal operations in Chicago.

Mark Elibert283 days ago
Vic Mensa and Donald Trump
Music

Vic Mensa Drops Stats About Chicago's Safety In Response to Trump's National Guard Threat

“See, Chicago is just a convenient scapegoat for the violence of America."

Trey Alston333 days ago
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Chance the Rapper, Star Line artwork
Music

Chance the Rapper Shares 'Star Line' f/ Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Vic Mensa, and More

'Star Line' is the Chicago rapper's second studio album.

tara mahadevan345 days ago
A man in a yellow patterned shirt stands against an orange backdrop with "Showtime" and "The Chi" logos.
Music

Vic Mensa Shares Tearful Video About the Mental Health Toll of Streaming Era on Artists

"Just broke down … thinking about the weight of being an artist in a time when work is so devalued," he said.

Mark Elibert416 days ago
Split image of Vic Mensa and Kehlani.
Music

Vic Mensa Applauds Kehlani for Supporting Palestine Amid Show Cancellations Over Her Views

Two recent shows were pulled following the singer revealing her stance on the war in Gaza.

Jose Martinez444 days ago
Vic Mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Says an Incident Involving the Italian Mob Is Part of Why He Doesn't Drink

The Chicago rapper says he had to pay the mafia $10,000 to ensure his safety.

tara mahadevan488 days ago
US rapper Vic Mensa attends Ebony Power 100 Gala at Nya Studios in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024.
Music

Vic Mensa Announces Birth of Son Mansa Musa

On not previously sharing that his family had grown, Mensa said he wanted to "protect our peace."

Jaelani Turner-Williams536 days ago
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Music

Vic Mensa Responds to Unpaid Rent Claims, Says Landlord Put His Family in Danger

The rapper, born Victor Mensah, is reportedly expected to appear in landlord-tenant court on August 25.

Andrew W1092 days ago
Music

Vic Mensa Checks His Own ‘Disrespect’ in Sway Freestyle: ‘I Dissed Yachty, Dissed Ak, Dissed XXX’

The Chicago rapper also reflected on the error of dissing Drake while visiting 'Sway's Universe.'

Brad Callas1159 days ago
Swish cover art from Vic Mensa
Music

Vic Mensa Recruits Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy for New Single “Swish”

Vic Mensa has enlisted Chance the Rapper and G-Eazy for his latest track "Swish," which first came together during a writing camp in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen1192 days ago
VIC MENSA - STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON ft. Thundercat, Maeta
Music

Vic Mensa Releases Video for New Song "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" f/ Thundercat and Maeta

Vic Mensa has dropped the video for his new track “Strawberry Louis Vuitton,” which features additional vocals and production from Thundercat and Maeta.

Joe Price1275 days ago
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