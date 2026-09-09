Mark Curry Fires Back At Critics Over His 50 Cent Netflix Doc Contract

Mark Curry has addressed the people who think he’s stupid for his contract with 50 Cent over the latter’s Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

For context, Curry, a former Bad Boy artist, called out Fif over the documentary after it won an Emmy for Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. He took to social media to air out how he helped make it happen, and to talk about the credit he says he was promised but never received.

“I was the one who put that thing together. I was promised a production credit, and the production credit said that even if the documentary was sold, I would be grandfathered into the deal because I helped produce that whole documentary,” Curry said. “I saw where 50 was like, ‘The proceeds would go towards the victims.’ I haven’t seen that yet. Nothing really came about. I was like, ‘This right here is worse than any deal… You talk about a deal with Puff; this is a worse deal than the worst deal.”

In a new video following those previous comments, Curry called out his haters for believing it’s his fault he didn’t look at the contract he signed with Fif closely enough.