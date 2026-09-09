Mark Curry Fires Back At Critics Over His 50 Cent Netflix Doc Contract

Mark Curry has addressed the people who think he’s stupid for his contract with 50 Cent over the latter’s Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
For context, Curry, a former Bad Boy artist, called out Fif over the documentary after it won an Emmy for Emmy Award for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program. He took to social media to air out how he helped make it happen, and to talk about the credit he says he was promised but never received.
“I was the one who put that thing together. I was promised a production credit, and the production credit said that even if the documentary was sold, I would be grandfathered into the deal because I helped produce that whole documentary,” Curry said. “I saw where 50 was like, ‘The proceeds would go towards the victims.’ I haven’t seen that yet. Nothing really came about. I was like, ‘This right here is worse than any deal… You talk about a deal with Puff; this is a worse deal than the worst deal.”
In a new video following those previous comments, Curry called out his haters for believing it’s his fault he didn’t look at the contract he signed with Fif closely enough.
“When you look at that contract, you read it and tell me what you ain’t reading right,” Curry said. “I don’t need no handout. I don’t need no money from 50 Cent.”
Curry claimed that he put together “more than 40 percent” of the documentary. “The only thing I wanted was a production credit, because with that credit I could get into any film house and [it would] help me do other things.”
Though he’s upset with Fif, Curry insisted that there isn’t any real beef — he just wants the mogul’s help instead.
“You owe me a favor, and the way you can help me repay this favor is by helping me do a documentary,” said Curry. “If you don’t want to do the documentary, then introduce me to someone who can help me do the documentary.”
Meanwhile, 50 Cent doesn’t seem to be taking the situation seriously. Though he hasn’t acknowledged Curry’s latest video, Fif responded to the original one before that, posting on Instagram, “Yo chill 🥷🏾what’s your Cash App, 👀 $Diddytouchedyourbutt.”