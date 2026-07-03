Featured
J. Cole's “7 Minute Drill” reversal isn't the first time Kendrick has been the recipient of apologetic remarks.Trace William Cowen
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Gunna, Future, Latto, Morray, Remble, Lil Yachty, Giveon, Westside Gunn, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, Bas, Tinashe, The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, IDK, and more.Jessica Mckinney
From Che Noir to Freddie Gibbs, these artists delivered excellent verses this year. These are the 30 best rap verses of 2020, ranked.Jessica Mckinney