Jay Electronica

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(L-R) Jay Electronica and Diddy.
Music

Jay Electronica Calls for Diddy's Freedom: 'They Tried to Hang My Dawg on Some Bullsh*t'

The rapper took a moment during a recent show to voice his support for the disgraced music mogul.

Will Lavin92 days ago
MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Erykah Badu performs at Alcatraz on November 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Amanda Seales attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Says Erykah Badu Had Her Fired From Writing Gig Because She Called Her 'Crazy'

Seales also said she never wanted date any of the singer's former partners.

Jaelani Turner-Williams205 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rapper The Game visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2016 in New York City. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on May 03, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on May 03, 2022.
Music

The Game Says Upcoming Song "The Assassination of Candace Owens" Is 'Not About Her'

The rapper says he isn't concerned about getting a response from the "really intelligent" political commentator.

Jaelani Turner-Williams226 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Erykah Badu performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Erykah Badu Denies Being Subject of OutKast's "Ms. Jackson," Jokes Her Mother Is Convinced It's Her

The vocalist joked that her mom has a "T-shirt" and "bumper sticker" dedicated to the 2000 song.

Jaelani Turner-Williams266 days ago
(L-R) Jay Electronica and Diddy.
Music

Jay Electronica Talks Not Showing Up In Diddy Affidavit After 'Living With' Disgraced Mogul

Diddy appears on the intro to Jay Electronica's new album, 'A Written Testimony: Leaflets,' stating that "hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place."

Andrew W301 days ago
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A man in a green jacket sitting, and another man in a suit speaking at a podium labeled "Mr. Nuccetelli."
Music

Jay Electronica Features Air Force Vet's UFO Hearing Testimony on "Who Killed Michael Jackson?" Song

Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former military officer, is featured on the new track.

Trace William Cowen301 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in sunglasses and leather jacket; Jay Electronica in a green varsity jacket, both in separate images.
Music

Diddy Opens Jay Electronica’s Surprise New 'Leaflets' Album: ‘Hip-Hop Is in a Dangerous Place’

Diddy has been locked up since September 2024, after being arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges in NYC.

Andrew W301 days ago
Jay Electronica in a green and white varsity jacket poses with arms crossed. Others in the background wear suits and masks.
Music

Jay Electronica's Beloved 'Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn)' Gets Streaming Release

Both the 'Act I' mixtape and the 'Act II' album are now available on Apple Music, etc.

Trace William Cowen302 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) André 3000 and Fashion Icon Award Honoree Erykah Badu attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Erykah Badu Jokes About Losing Child Support When Asked If André 3000 Is Better Than Black Thought

The vocalist said she's "inspired" by 3000, whom she shares a son with.

Jaelani Turner-Williams317 days ago
Chance the Rapper, Star Line artwork
Music

Chance the Rapper Shares 'Star Line' f/ Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Vic Mensa, and More

'Star Line' is the Chicago rapper's second studio album.

tara mahadevan336 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar and Drake
Music

Punch on How "Control" Spawned Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef, Blames People Who 'Took It Personal'

Back in 2013, Dot dissed a handful of rappers in his verse on Big Sean's "Control."

tara mahadevan455 days ago
Young Thug on stage with sunglasses and a Def Leppard shirt, holding a microphone, with a spotlight in the background.
Music

Rappers React to Young Thug Coming Home After Guilty Plea

Atlanta rapper Young Thug pleaded guilty in YSL RICO case, bringing an end to the longest trial in Georgia history.

Jose Martinez623 days ago
Jay Electronica backstage at Sony Hall in New York City.
Music

Jay Electronica Defends Jay-Z Amid Complaints Over Kendrick Lamar Playing Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hov's frequent collaborator believes that critics have smoke for the wrong people.

Joe Price674 days ago
Music

Jay Electronica Alleges He Inspired Kanye West's "Bound 2" Production

Jay Elec said Ye came to visit him out in London which is where he first heard the track.

Mark Elibert887 days ago
Music

Jay Rock Believes Leaked Kendrick Lamar Verse Dissing Big Sean and French Montana Is Authentic

Some fans were convinced that the track, which featured the eventual "Paramedic!" beat, was AI-generated.

Joshua Espinoza1029 days ago
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kendrick lamar at event
Music

Fans React to Alleged Leak of Kendrick Lamar Calling Out Big Sean, Jay Electronica, and French Montana

The alleged leak is billed as the original version of the 2017 track "Element," albeit over the beat from 'Black Panther: The Album' track "Paramedic."

Trace William Cowen1044 days ago
Music

Noname Says She Won’t Apologize for Controversial Jay Electronica Verse: ‘Your Disappointment Truly Means Absolutely Nothing to Me’

"I'm not going to apologize for a verse I didn't write," she wrote of Jay's "Balloons" verse, which has been criticized as anti-Semitic.

Joe Price1068 days ago

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