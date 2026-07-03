Mixtapes

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Noname
Music

Noname Announces 10-Year 'Telefone' Anniversary Tour

The Chicago rapper's debut mixtape includes features from Ravyn Lenae, Smino, and Saba, among others.

tara mahadevan33 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a checkered shirt with vibrant lighting in the background.
Music

Kodak Black Marks 29th Birthday With 'Kodak The Blessing' Mixtape f/ 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, and More

Rugrat previously shouted out Kodak as an early influence in an interview with Complex.

Trace William Cowen36 days ago
Two CD cases: one with a plain disc, the other with an image of a baby wearing headphones and a mohawk hairstyle.
Music

Nettspend 'Early Life Crisis' and 'Bad A** F*cking Kid': How to Buy

The rapper's two most recent projects are available on CD on Complex.

Complex Staff124 days ago
Playboi Carti
Music

DJ Swamp Izzo Reveals Playboi Carti Finished “POP OUT” the Same Day ‘MUSIC’ Dropped

Swamp Izzo says they were locked in at the studio still when the album came out.

Trey Alston469 days ago
Playboi Carti
Music

Playboi Carti's Next Project 'BABY BOI' Is Reportedly 'Ready' and 'Done'

Swamp Izzo says Carti's recorded 50 or 60 songs for it.

Trey Alston469 days ago
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J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

J. Cole Releases 'Friday Night Lights' on Streaming: 'This Is a Very Special Moment for Me'

The re-release follows Cole's streaming release of his first two mixtapes 'The Come Up' and 'The Warm Up.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams597 days ago
Days Before Rodeo mixtape art
Music

Travis Scott’s Beloved 2014 Mixtape 'Days Before Rodeo' Hits Streaming Services for 10th Anniversary

The 2014 mixtape, Scott's second, served as a prequel to his debut studio album 'Rodeo.'

Trace William Cowen694 days ago
Two women wearing sunglasses and fashionable outfits with a blurred group in the background, in a music-related setting
Music

GloRilla Celebrates 'Ehhthang Ehhthang' Mixtape Release With New "Wanna Be" Video f/ Megan Thee Stallion

GloRilla's new 12-track mixtape also features Moneybagg Yo, Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, and Kevo Muney.

Trace William Cowen834 days ago
Music

Watch Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Pick Their Greatest Mixtapes of All Time

The duo made their decisions amid all the talk on social media regarding who should be on the mixtape Mount Rushmore.

Mark Elibert941 days ago
Music

Rap Fans Debate Viral 'Mixtape Mount Rushmore'

Most people mentioned Gucci Mane's mixtape run in the early to mid-2000s.

Mark Elibert958 days ago
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Music

Lloyd Banks Plans on Charging Fans $100 for Upcoming 'Cold Corner 3' Mixtape

The former G-Unit member is following the blueprint laid out by Nipsey Hussle a decade ago.

Brad Callas988 days ago
Music

Excerpt: DJ Kay Slay Reflects on Cam'ron Coming Up With Dipset's Mixtape Series in 'Do Remember: The Era of NYC Hip-Hop Mixtapes'

An interview with the late DJ Kay Slay is featured in a new book from Evan Auerbach and Daniel Isenberg.

Trace William Cowen1017 days ago
Lil Wayne album cover
Music

Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

Weezy's 10-track 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' tape arrives exactly five years after 'Tha Carter V.'

Eric Diep1023 days ago
yo gotti backstage
Music

Yo Gotti Discovered A 14-Year-Old Producer On IG Live, Enlisted Him To Produce His Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

Gotti detailed discovering the now 17-years-old producer Yung Dee, who executive produced Gotti's mixtape, 'I Showed U So.'

Trace William Cowen1068 days ago
uzi and young thug are pictured performing live
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Shouts Out Young Thug While Reflecting on ‘Pink Tape’ Success

Fresh off announcing dates for their upcoming Pink Tape Tour, Uzi reflects on their "experimental" recent release.

Trace William Cowen1104 days ago
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This is a photo of UMG
Music

Spinrilla Shuts Down, Required to Pay $50 Million in Piracy Damages to Labels Including UMG

Mixtape platform Spinrilla is shutting down and is ordered to pay $50 million in piracy damages and other fees. Spinrilla's website and app are affected.

Mark Elibert1168 days ago
Luh Tyler cover art for debut mixtape
Music

Luh Tyler Rolls Out Debut Mixtape ‘My Vision’ f/ Anti da Menace, Trapland Pat, and More

Rising Florida artist Luh Tyler shared his debut mixtape 'My Vision,' and also rolled out the new official video for the track "You Was Laughing."

Trace William Cowen1205 days ago
DatPiff
Music

DatPiff Mourned Amid Shutdown Speculation, Service Assures Hip-Hop Heads ‘We Promise, We Are Still Here’

"Thanks for all the love and concerns but we promise, we are still here,” DatPiff's Twitter account wrote as tributes poured in for the hip-hop staple.

Jose Martinez1222 days ago

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