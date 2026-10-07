Olivia Rodrigo Will 'Never' Use AI in Her Music: 'Hard Line on That'

Olivia Rodrigo, thankfully, has absolutely no interest in utilizing AI in her work. In a recent interview with Ethan Millman for The Hollywood Reporter, the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love artist made it clear that she’s drawn a “hard line” on AI. “I would never use AI in any of my music,” she said, as seen here. “Absolutely no. Hard line on that.”

Rodrigo, whose inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival hit Great Park in Irvine this summer, also pointed to a one-off instance of her and frequent collaborator Dan Nigro jokingly prompting ChatGPT, only to be met with “fucking awful” results. “The closest I’d ever got is that once, me and Dan were like, ‘God, I wonder what ideas ChatGPT would have for an Olivia Rodrigo title,’ and they’re all fucking awful,” she said.