Olivia Rodrigo Will 'Never' Use AI in Her Music: 'Hard Line on That'

Olivia Rodrigo, thankfully, has absolutely no interest in utilizing AI in her work.
In a recent interview with Ethan Millman for The Hollywood Reporter, the you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love artist made it clear that she’s drawn a “hard line” on AI.
“I would never use AI in any of my music,” she said, as seen here. “Absolutely no. Hard line on that.”
Rodrigo, whose inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival hit Great Park in Irvine this summer, also pointed to a one-off instance of her and frequent collaborator Dan Nigro jokingly prompting ChatGPT, only to be met with “fucking awful” results.
“The closest I’d ever got is that once, me and Dan were like, ‘God, I wonder what ideas ChatGPT would have for an Olivia Rodrigo title,’ and they’re all fucking awful,” she said.
The proliferation of AI has indeed led to a great deal of fuckery in the music industry. This week, for example, a 54-year-old North Carolina man was sentenced to 18 months behind bars for using bots and AI-generated “songs” as part of a multimillion-dollar fraud operation targeting streaming platforms.
Earlier this year, Tyga made headlines after his AI-assisted $TARFACE album earned Pitchfork’s lowest score in nearly two decades. The critically reviled project also led to Doja Cat labeling him “a penis.”