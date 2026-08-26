The biggest hot topic issue in all creative fields right now is artificial intelligence and how it's being used to create art.

It's popped up in many contexts, but it's especially prevalent when talking about music: this summer, one of the biggest songs in the country was Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ." Initially, the Shoreline Mafia member indicated that the song wasn't AI, but he later admitted to using it. Soon after, Tyga admitted that his latest album $tarface was made with AI, which caused a vicious response from figures like Doja Cat.

The controversy surrounding it is pretty obvious. Technologies like Suno and Udio have not only trained their models on existing music, but are being used to displace creatives who are already working—while pumping out music that is derivative.

Generally speaking, the AI era we’re in is full of contradictions. Countless people with desk jobs use it daily, while entrepreneurial creatives have already folded it into their workflows. And yet, there's still a stigma: despite how widespread it is, work made with AI often gets dismissed as "slop."

Rappers are split on the technology—some are disappointed to see it used by artists, while others feel you either embrace it or get left behind.