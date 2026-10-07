Music

Music Streaming Fraudster Gets 18 Months in Prison After Using Bots, AI Songs to Rake in Millions

Michael Smith, 54, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A person in a hoodie using a smartphone and computer in a dimly lit room, suggesting a hacking or cybersecurity theme.
Image via Getty/Milan_Jovic

A 54-year-old North Carolinian will spend 18 months in prison for a music streaming fraud operation involving the use of artificial intelligence.

Michael Smith is said to have exploited AI tech “to generate a fraud” in which he flooded streaming platforms with “automated bots in the place of consumers” and “fake songs in the place of creativity,” per Jamie McDonald, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Smith pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in March. From 2017 to 2024, he’s said to have created “thousands” of fake accounts on streaming platforms, then used those bots to stream songs he owned, allowing him to collect royalties.

Those so-called “songs,” per prosecutors, were “generally created” using AI. All told, hundreds of thousands of AI-generated tracks were used in Smith’s operation, as were as many as 10,000 bot accounts.

Prosecutors determined that Smith was able to bring in over $8 million in fraudulently obtained royalties. As such, his 18-month prison sentence is coupled with a required multimillion-dollar forfeiture, plus two years of supervised release.

In a press release issued Tuesday (Oct. 6), the Justice Department cited Smith’s case as the first instance of a criminally charged, AI-assisted music streaming fraud operation. Smith was initially arrested in 2024.

Related Stories

Fenix Flexing wearing a hoodie and cap, adjusting their collar, with glasses and tattoos, set against a teal background.
Music

26 Rappers on Using AI in Music: What They Really Think

From Fenix Flexin's "RUBBERZ" to Tyga's '$tarface,' music that utilizes AI is becoming more common. These are where 26 rappers stand.

Antonio Johri42 days ago
N3on with glasses and blonde hair sits in a chair, wearing a black hoodie, against a dimly lit background.
Pop Culture

N3on Launches 24/7 AI-Generated Stream of Himself

The streamer announced plans to run an AI-powered version of himself around the clock whenever he is offline.

Alex Ocho30 days ago
Robert Clivilles.
Music

C+C Music Factory Co-Founder Robert Clivillés Sues Freedom Williams for $30 Million

The DJ and producer filed a nine-count federal lawsuit against his former collaborator alleging 30 years of unauthorized use of the C+C Music Factory name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureMia Goth Files for Divorce From Shia LaBeouf After 2025 Split, Seeks Custody Of Daughter
2
BetsNHL Trade Rumors: Dylan Larkin to Panthers, Canadiens, Wild?
3
SneakersNocturnal Skateshop Honors Philly With This Nike SB Air Force 1
4
BetsMLB Playoffs Odds: Rays Vs. Yankees Game 3 Lines, Props
5
MusicKATSEYE's Daniela Breaks Silence on Manon at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Miss Her So Much'
6
MusicLil Wayne Says He and Drake Have 'Whole Bunch of Unreleased Material' in the Vault

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App