Music Streaming Fraudster Gets 18 Months in Prison After Using Bots, AI Songs to Rake in Millions

A 54-year-old North Carolinian will spend 18 months in prison for a music streaming fraud operation involving the use of artificial intelligence.

Michael Smith is said to have exploited AI tech “to generate a fraud” in which he flooded streaming platforms with “automated bots in the place of consumers” and “fake songs in the place of creativity,” per Jamie McDonald, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Smith pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in March. From 2017 to 2024, he’s said to have created “thousands” of fake accounts on streaming platforms, then used those bots to stream songs he owned, allowing him to collect royalties.