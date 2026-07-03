Tidal Has New Rules for AI-Generated Music, Including No Royalties: What About Other Platforms?
Featured
Music
On Tidal, AI-generated music will not be eligible for monetization.Trace William Cowen
Life
JasonTheWeen Calls Out Lying-Ass Clip Pages on X, and He's Right — The Platform Has a Real Problem
Nefarious clip pages are further complicating the present-day user experience on X.Trace William Cowen
Sports
Old Ball: How a Remote Controlled Talking Robot Basketball Puppet Went Viral in the Age of AI
In less than nine months, Old Ball has gone from the shed to NBA All-Star Weekend.Thomas Golianopoulos
Complex spoke to Kyle Morganstein, a PhD student in the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, about how the Rizzbot was created.Layla Ahmad