Metro Boomin is paying tribute to his late mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, who was reported back in 2022 to have been killed by her husband.

In an Instagram update honoring the second anniversary of his mother’s death, Metro—who last month celebrated her memory with donations to women-focused nonprofits in the St. Louis area—said he prays daily for his siblings.

"Today makes two years since your physical being has left us," Metro wrote when sharing a pair of photos with his mother. "But I get on my knees and pray every morning that your spirit fills and surrounds my brothers and sisters and I more and more each day. I love and miss you more than could ever be explained or comprehended."

Among those who liked Metro's tribute post on IG on Monday was Pusha T, whose own parents passed within months of each other in 2021 and 2022.