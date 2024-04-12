Exactly three weeks after the undeniably explosive arrival of the chart-topping We Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin have reconvened to let the world know that their lack of trust has most assuredly not subsided.
The aptly named We Still Don't Trust You sees the chart-topping duo enlisting J. Cole ("Red Leather"), ASAP Rocky ("Show of Hands"), and The Weeknd ("We Still Don't Trust You"). The 25-track, two-disc effort includes titles like "Beat It," "Jealous," "Luv Bad Bitches," "Mile High Memories," and "One Big Family."
Of course, the last time we alerted you to the arrival of new music from 40-year-old Future and 30-year-old Metro, the news came with the surprise inclusion of a Kendrick Lamar feature. The Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Like That" has been intently discussed and speculated on without pause for nearly a month now. Kendrick used the opportunity to dismantle any Big 3 assertions grouping him with Drake and J. Cole, namely the latter's argument on "First Person Shooter" that they all stand as "the Big 3 like we started a league."
To put it mildly, Kendrick disagreed, with his own "Like That" verse quickly spurring Cole's "7 Minute Drill" response. However, as has also equally intently discussed and speculated on in recent days, Cole swiftly walked back the diss with a very public expression of regret.
Stream Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You on Apple Music and Spotify now. Next up, Metro is set for a sold-out show at the base of the Great Pyramid of Giza.