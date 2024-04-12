Of course, the last time we alerted you to the arrival of new music from 40-year-old Future and 30-year-old Metro, the news came with the surprise inclusion of a Kendrick Lamar feature. The Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Like That" has been intently discussed and speculated on without pause for nearly a month now. Kendrick used the opportunity to dismantle any Big 3 assertions grouping him with Drake and J. Cole, namely the latter's argument on "First Person Shooter" that they all stand as "the Big 3 like we started a league."

To put it mildly, Kendrick disagreed, with his own "Like That" verse quickly spurring Cole's "7 Minute Drill" response. However, as has also equally intently discussed and speculated on in recent days, Cole swiftly walked back the diss with a very public expression of regret.

Stream Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You on Apple Music and Spotify now. Next up, Metro is set for a sold-out show at the base of the Great Pyramid of Giza.