Metro Boomin Receives Key to St. Louis, Uses Opportunity to Honor His Late Mother

Metro Boomin was honored on Thursday with a key to the city of St. Louis.
The ceremony included St. Louis mayor Tishaura O. Jones delivering a surprise proclamation that Dec. 14 will be known as "Leland Wayne Day" after Metro's given name.
The 30-year-old superproducer quickly dedicated the honor to his late mother Leslie Joanne Wayne, which led to Jones making a second proclamation, marking the day as "Leslie Joanne Single Mothers and Caregivers Appreciation Day."
"This is only the beginning of all the great things that I want to do for the city to help turn things around one household at a time," Metro said, according to St. Louis Public Radio. "As far as today, the day is officially Leslie Joanne Day after my mother—and not after myself."
Metro was joined by his four younger siblings.
Over the last year, in addition to helming the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and releasing Heroes & Villains—which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album—Metro Boomin partnered with the Steve and Marjorie Foundation to launch the Single Moms Are Superheroes initiative.
The nonprofit started in December 2022 with 26 mothers and their children from across the country receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to Atlanta for a Falcons game, where they appeared on the field together prior to kickoff. Metro did not attend the event because he wanted the focus to be on the mothers.
