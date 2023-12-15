Metro Boomin Receives Key to St. Louis, Uses Opportunity to Honor His Late Mother

Metro Boomin was honored on Thursday with a key to the city of St. Louis.

The ceremony included St. Louis mayor Tishaura O. Jones delivering a surprise proclamation that Dec. 14 will be known as "Leland Wayne Day" after Metro's given name.

The 30-year-old superproducer quickly dedicated the honor to his late mother Leslie Joanne Wayne, which led to Jones making a second proclamation, marking the day as "Leslie Joanne Single Mothers and Caregivers Appreciation Day."

"This is only the beginning of all the great things that I want to do for the city to help turn things around one household at a time," Metro said, according to St. Louis Public Radio. "As far as today, the day is officially Leslie Joanne Day after my mother—and not after myself."