Metro Boomin Honors Late Mother With $100,000 Donations to Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits

Metro Boomin is giving back to his St. Louis hometown.
On Tuesday, the producer announced $100,000 in donations to five women-centered nonprofits based in St. Louis as a tribute to his late mother, who was killed in a murder-suicide in 2022.
“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” Metro said in a statement. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”
Metro worked alongside Rung for Women and Amazon Access to present individual $20,000 checks to Almost Home, Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, the Haven of Grace, the Little Bit Foundation, and Parents as Teachers. Each grant will go to women who are struggling to pay off debt or expenses like child care, rent, and utilities. The funds were raised during the Leslie Joanne Soirée holiday event Metro held at Rung in December.
“We are excited to partner with Metro Boomin in his work to lift up single mothers in St. Louis,” said Leslie Gill, President of Rung. “Inspired by the remarkable love he has for his late mother, he is demonstrating a commitment to women and to our community.”
On Monday, Metro performed live in St. Louis at the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village. Footage from his set shows the 30-year-old playing one of his recent and popular songs, “BBL Drizzy,” a diss aimed at Drake.
Metro has also been riding high off the success of his two joint albums with Future, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, both of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.