Metro Boomin Honors Late Mother With $100,000 Donations to Five Women-Centered St. Louis Nonprofits

Metro Boomin is giving back to his St. Louis hometown.

On Tuesday, the producer announced $100,000 in donations to five women-centered nonprofits based in St. Louis as a tribute to his late mother, who was killed in a murder-suicide in 2022.

“I’ve seen firsthand the work that goes into being a single mother. Mine was my inspiration and my hero,” Metro said in a statement. “It’s very important to me to pay it forward, because I see the same resilience and dedication in the women these organizations work with.”