Want to Earn Future and Metro Boomin’s Trust? Buy Tickets to Their Just-Announced Arena Tour

Future and Metro Boomin trust the fans.
Tuesday, dates for the dynamic duo's fittingly named We Trust You Tour were announced, starting with a trek-launching stop at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on July 31. The arena tour runs through early September and also sees Future and Metro touching down in Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto (!!!), Las Vegas, Inglewood, and elsewhere.
As is usually the case with major tours, ticket sales will be rolled out starting with a Cash App Card presale on April 17. General sales, meanwhile, kick off April 19 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.
See the full rundown of We Trust You dates below.
- Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
- Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
- Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
- Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
The tour announcement's timing couldn't possibly be better, as the two are currently fresh off the explosive releases of We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, both of which have since remained embroiled in debates and speculation about the ensuing Drake vs. The World battle that's still very much in progress. To that end, could we see Future and Metro bring out some choice guests at various stops along the way? Though no such thing has been announced, one wouldn't be out of line to expect some cameos in key cities.
The "Summer Games" sequel denier himself generated numerous headlines with his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur tour last year, followed by the tour's sequel, of sorts, featuring the 6 God's "First Person Shooter" collaborator (and Kendrick diss response rescinder) J. Cole.