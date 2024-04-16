Want to Earn Future and Metro Boomin’s Trust? Buy Tickets to Their Just-Announced Arena Tour

See the full rundown of We Trust You dates below.

Tue Jul 30 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Wed Jul 31 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Aug 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 03 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sun Aug 04 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Aug 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sun Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Aug 13 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Aug 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Aug 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Thu Aug 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Sat Aug 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 25 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Aug 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Aug 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 30 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 31 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Tue Sep 03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 04 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Sep 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 07 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Mon Sep 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

The tour announcement's timing couldn't possibly be better, as the two are currently fresh off the explosive releases of We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You, both of which have since remained embroiled in debates and speculation about the ensuing Drake vs. The World battle that's still very much in progress. To that end, could we see Future and Metro bring out some choice guests at various stops along the way? Though no such thing has been announced, one wouldn't be out of line to expect some cameos in key cities.

The "Summer Games" sequel denier himself generated numerous headlines with his and 21 Savage's It's All a Blur tour last year, followed by the tour's sequel, of sorts, featuring the 6 God's "First Person Shooter" collaborator (and Kendrick diss response rescinder) J. Cole.