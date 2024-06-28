Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Fires Back at Nicki Minaj on New "Rattle" Track

But back to our main event, "Rattle," it’s also worth pointing out several other key lines, namely Megan’s timeline-establishing second verse. After cautioning "rich bitches" to "watch they back," 29-year-old Meg reminds an unnamed "bitch" that it’s "been four years" since an unspecified event. She also urges this individual to "worry 'bout your man and your kid" instead of being stuck "reminiscin' 'bout shit that we did." As for any proposed "bitter bitch linkup," meanwhile, Megan lets her fans know she’s not concerned about any such thing.

Damn, bitch, it been four years

Worry 'bout your man and your kid

Your life must be borin' as fuck if you still reminiscin' 'bout shit that we did

And I ain't worried 'bout the bitter bitch linkup

Y'all hoes earned them seats in the fan club

Ain't got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ

Nicki’s "man," of course, is her husband, Kenneth Petty. The two share a child together, a son, and their relationship, not to mention Petty’s past, has been a frequent topic of discussion among fans amid Nicki and Megan’s ongoing issues.

As for the specificity of whatever happened "four years" ago, fans will note that, technically speaking, it hasn’t quite been five years since the release of Megan’s "Hot Girl Summer" track featuring Nicki and Ty Dolla Sign. While one could also point to other Megan collabs from 2019 and 2020, none of those artists—for example, fellow "WAP" crafter Cardi B, who's clearly still cool with Meg—make sense in the context of what she's rapping in "Rattle."