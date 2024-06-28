Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Fires Back at Nicki Minaj on New "Rattle" Track

Jun 28, 2024
Images via Getty/Kevin Winter/Live Nation & Getty/Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Live Nation
Images via Getty/Kevin Winter/Live Nation & Getty/Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Live Nation

Back in January, Megan Thee Stallion rolled out "Hiss," the second single (and immediate No. 1 hit) from her then-imminent new album, Megan. In the track’s opening seconds, Megan vowed to "get this shit off my chest and and lay it to rest," a lyrical promise she swiftly made good on not only in "Hiss" itself but also in the just-released new album’s second track, "Rattle."

As you may or may not have seen being discussed this morning, the song sees the three-time Grammy winner referencing an unnamed "ho" who, despite their claims, "ain’t got no tea" on her, like so:

Ain't got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ

Nicki Minaj, notably, released the Megan-dissing "Big Foot" earlier this year, complete with a lyrical assertion of having "a lotta tea" on the target of the track.

Megan also shoots down any such tea talk in the Megan cut "Where Them Girls At," rapping that the lack thereof inspires people to "make shit up." On "Figueroa," sequenced directly after "Rattle," another line has jumped out as a perceived Nicki diss, with Megan rapping that she’s a “brat, not a Barbie.”

But back to our main event, "Rattle," it’s also worth pointing out several other key lines, namely Megan’s timeline-establishing second verse. After cautioning "rich bitches" to "watch they back," 29-year-old Meg reminds an unnamed "bitch" that it’s "been four years" since an unspecified event. She also urges this individual to "worry 'bout your man and your kid" instead of being stuck "reminiscin' 'bout shit that we did." As for any proposed "bitter bitch linkup," meanwhile, Megan lets her fans know she’s not concerned about any such thing.

Damn, bitch, it been four years
Worry 'bout your man and your kid
Your life must be borin' as fuck if you still reminiscin' 'bout shit that we did
And I ain't worried 'bout the bitter bitch linkup
Y'all hoes earned them seats in the fan club
Ain't got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ

Nicki’s "man," of course, is her husband, Kenneth Petty. The two share a child together, a son, and their relationship, not to mention Petty’s past, has been a frequent topic of discussion among fans amid Nicki and Megan’s ongoing issues.

As for the specificity of whatever happened "four years" ago, fans will note that, technically speaking, it hasn’t quite been five years since the release of Megan’s "Hot Girl Summer" track featuring Nicki and Ty Dolla Sign. While one could also point to other Megan collabs from 2019 and 2020, none of those artists—for example, fellow "WAP" crafter Cardi B, who's clearly still cool with Meg—make sense in the context of what she's rapping in "Rattle."

Fans were also quick to pick up on the "Rattle" lines, promptly letting loose a slew of tweets ranging from the speculative to the wildly enthusiastic. Get a taste below.

“damn bitch it’s been 4 years, worry about your man and your kid. your life must be boring as fuck if you still reminiscing about shit that we did." MEGAN THAT DRAGGGGG #MeganTheeAlbum pic.twitter.com/9HhAfXGfJg

— emma 💋 (@faephilia) June 28, 2024

ain’t got no tea on me, this hoe think she tmz #MEGAN pic.twitter.com/P5soQJXK8F

— ℰ𝓇𝒾𝒸𝒶 (@whoisshe2u) June 28, 2024

“aint got no tea on me, hoe think she tmz” OH MEGAN #MeganTheeAlbum pic.twitter.com/nQGJ9cr1kA

— sihya (@merderceo) June 28, 2024

Nicki Minaj in bigfoot: You know I got a lot of tea, I went easy on you

Megan thee stallion: ain’t got no tea on me, this hoe think she tmz.
She then said "worry bout your man and your kid. your life must be boring as f-ck"

Kelsey has two kids, no one. It's about nicki. pic.twitter.com/j3GgrXkIZ8

— . (@IWontSayItTwice) June 28, 2024

Is Nicki Minaj now on the clock guys???

Looks like Megan thee stallion dissed her pic.twitter.com/uYIl3PgJ6X

— CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) June 28, 2024

As of this writing, neither Megan nor Nicki have addressed the "Rattle" discourse, though some listeners haven’t ruled out the possibility of another "Big Foot"-esque track from the latter in the near future.

