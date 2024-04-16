Kenneth Petty will get to spend more time with his wife, Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on the international leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, set to begin in Toronto on April 30.

According to documents filed on Petty's behalf on April 15, the 46-year-old sought permission from a federal judge to travel and provide "child care" of their 3-year-old son, along with other "various purposes."

“Defendant Kenneth Petty ('Mr. Petty'), by and through counsel, hereby applies to the Court for an Order allowing him to travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes,” the filing reads, as shared by media legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

It continues, "Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare. The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024 and continues periodically to July 14, 2024. The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania. The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position. Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and has no objection to the travel request."

Cuniff added on Tuesday that Petty's request was approved by Judge Michael Fitzgerald in L.A.