Kenneth Petty will get to spend more time with his wife, Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on the international leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, set to begin in Toronto on April 30.
According to documents filed on Petty's behalf on April 15, the 46-year-old sought permission from a federal judge to travel and provide "child care" of their 3-year-old son, along with other "various purposes."
“Defendant Kenneth Petty ('Mr. Petty'), by and through counsel, hereby applies to the Court for an Order allowing him to travel out of the country with his family for his wife’s tour and her professional purposes,” the filing reads, as shared by media legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.
It continues, "Mr. Petty and Mrs. Petty believe Mr. Petty is necessary to accompany the family on the tour for various purposes, including childcare. The anticipated travel schedule begins on April 17, 2024 and continues periodically to July 14, 2024. The travel schedule calls for travel to several countries including Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania. The Government has been notified about this application and takes no position. Mr. Petty’s probation officer has been notified of this application and has no objection to the travel request."
Cuniff added on Tuesday that Petty's request was approved by Judge Michael Fitzgerald in L.A.
Petty will need to give his probation officer details regarding his travel and itinerary, in addition to being required to check in with his P.O. upon his return to Los Angeles at the tour's conclusion in July.
Petty is a registered sex offender, stemming from the 1994 rape of Jennifer Hough, who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident. In 2023, he was required to fulfill 120 days of house arrest after making threats online to rapper Offset.
In 2019, Petty accompanied his wife during a Nicki Wrld Tour show in Frankfurt, Germany. Security guard Thomas Weidenmuller alleged he was assaulted by the couple backstage. Weidenmuller sued the Pettys for $732,000 in 2022, but the couple reportedly didn't respond to the lawsuit, and may have to cough up $503,318 thanks to a recent default judgment.