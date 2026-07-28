Azealia Banks Names ASAP Rocky 'Worst Rapper of All Time' in Reply to DJ Vlad

Azealia Banks is once again making headlines after taking aim at ASAP Rocky on social media.
The rapper responded to a question posed by DJ Vlad on X, who asked followers, "Who is the worst rapper of all time?"
Banks didn't hesitate with her answer.
"Asap Rocky for sure," she wrote.
Banks has never hid her disdain for Rocky, most recently accusing him of being from Pennsylvania.
But their beef goes back over a decade, with the “212” rapper making Rocky the subject of various homophobic posts after he said in an interview that women should not wear red lipstick.
As of publication, Rocky has not publicly responded to Banks' comment.