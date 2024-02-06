Megan Thee Stallion Sips Henny From Straw to Celebrate "HISS" Debuting at No. 1

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has put the straw back into the Hennessy.

Last week, Megan, whose new album is expected to arrive in the coming months, teased the return to straw-based alcohol enjoyment in connection with the debut charts week for her latest single “HISS.”

During a Stationhead session, Megan proposed the straw as part of a then-hypothetical No. 1 celebration.

"If we go number one, bitch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy, bitch. I might have to go back," she told fans last week.

This, of course, was swiftly considered a response to a certain excerpt from Nicki Minaj's recently released "Big Foot" diss, itself a reaction to Megan's "HISS." In the intro of the track, coverage of which has been extensive, Nicki says:

"Your flow is such a bore

Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw"

"HISS" ultimately opened on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart at No. 1, a feat which sees Megan becoming just the third woman rap artist to do so. Previously, Nicki and Lauryn Hill debuted in the top spot. On the same Hot 100 update, Nicki's "Big Foot," released three days after Megan's "HISS," debuted at No. 23.

In commemoration, Megan made good on the straw tease, placing it front and center during an Instagram Live session.