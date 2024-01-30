How “Big Foot” Makes Being A Nicki Minaj Fan Harder Than Ever

Some songs are like the “ball don’t lie” of the record biz. If you and a friend disagree on a call, you settle things by shooting for it; whoever makes the shot gets the ball. Through years of petty beef and frustrating gaps in new music, Nicki Minaj, like a clutch shooter, would materialize at the last second to render truth through a majestic jumper. With the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s scathing new single, “Hiss,” which references a law that affects Nicki’s husband, who was convicted of attempted rape, Nicki put her name in the ring and promised a scathing track in return to put some much-needed points on the board. But she missed. Badly.

Released on Sunday, “Big Foot” is a lazily constructed Megan diss track that sees Nicki fail at the one thing she used to be most known for. Its quality, along with the trash behavior preceding it in the form of a social media meltdown that made fans concerned about her cocaine use, is a reminder of why she’s become more synonymous with subtweets than bars, and why being a Nicki Minaj fan has become harder than ever.

Beginning with its slightly flubbed release schedule, “Big Foot” appeared as sloppy as it was lackadaisical; she stops rapping midway through the song, using the rest of the generic Detroit beat for a muttered rant that’s not even good enough to be a Queen Radio outtake. And when she is rapping, she serves up some of the most bland and tonally casual couplets of her career, packing the track with outdated punchline structures and generic talking points most Megan haters had already said a few years ago. Toward the middle of the track, she unloads a cascade of lyrics that use repetition to build momentum for a climax that simply regurgitates the default Megan–Tory Lanez conspiracy theory: “Barbz, I need a good alcohol bar/Roman, wait, that was the bar/Like a bodybuilder, I keep raising the bar/Fuck you get shot with no scar?”

That’s not all that’s on the song, but it’s an incisive, embarrassing snapshot. All it takes is a cursory listen to see Nicki’s latest has all the creativity of a Twitter search for “Megan and Tory.” Here, she reiterates rumors about Megan hooking up with several rappers, sleeping with her ex-best friend's man, and more. Simply addressing the claims is fair game, but without dynamic turns of phrase, she might as well be reading tweets off her timeline. If this were 8 Mile, this would be the point where B-Rabbit tells Lotto to get more original: “Pay attention, you’re saying the same shit he said.”

Folks on X have been more than a little disappointed. “Did Bigfoot hit for yall? Won’t lie I was was super excited this battle play out on wax like the old days but if super flopped. Worse than ole girls response to Shether. Rap battles are healthy but this one just didn’t land. Am I wrong?,” wrote media personality Jason Lee. Posting a video of Nicki’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels spitting bars, another user tweeted that “Big Foot” was proof that he was Nicki’s ghostwriter. “Can we please admit that Safaree has been the Queen of Rap that y’all was liking all these years? I can’t believe y’all couldn’t tell he wrote her shit and after they broke up she hasn’t been able to reach those same rap heights without him. Her real skills is BigFoot….THE TRUTH,” wrote the user.

While Nicki has some fans riding for her new single, the responses remain largely poor, and it has a lot to do with the craft and care put into the diss song — or rather, the lack thereof. For an artist who rose through the ranks with electric mixtape freestyles, perfected camp, and never had issues putting her theatrical instincts to good use, Nicki’s “Big Foot” feels like more than a missed opportunity. In a Nicki era that’s been characterized by covert cattiness, this was all but a proper course correction. Instead, it feels like blowing up the whole route, especially when considering other recent instances of thrilling rap beef.