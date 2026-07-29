DJ Envy Says His Wife Had to Show Him How to Wash His Butt Properly in the Shower

DJ Envy confessed that his wife, Gia Casey, had to teach him how to properly wash his ass in the shower. The admission happened on the Tuesday (July 28) episode of The Breakfast Club. The crew discussed singer Eric Benét’s remark that men who believe washing with soap and water makes them “gay” are likely closeted. Benét advised such men to "wash your ass expeditiously.” Near the one-hour, 27-minute mark in the video linked below, DJ Envy admitted that he once wasn’t very thorough with his hygiene techniques.

“All right, confession confession. I tell too much up here—my wife hates it but it's all good,” Envy said. “So yes, I used to be the type of guy that didn't ‘get up all in there.’ But I never thought about it. It's not a conversation to have with the fellas at the barber shop when we out and about like, ‘Hey fellas, did you wash your ass?’” He continued, “One day me and Gia—this [was] a long time ago, you know, we take showers with each other, we wash each other. And one day she got all in there, and I'm like ‘Whoa.’ And then I realized I'm supposed to wash my ass thoroughly and correctly. So ever since that I'm like, ‘I wash my ass.’ But you should get up all in there, you don't want stinky ass.” Co-host Jess Hilarious teased Envy about his past habits, asking if Gia had to "detail" his backside to remove "dingleberries and all the butt crust" and questioning if his boxers used to be "crunchy at the end of the night.” Envy laughed off the comments by clarifying that his briefs "are not crunchy anymore" because that was when he was younger. “Imagine how long before that happened she was really thinking about like really probably breaking up with you,” Hilarious joked. “That's probably why she didn't orgasm either.”