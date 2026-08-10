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Drake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Drake, notably, abandoned his own advice at the behest of self-described "goth baddie" Pinkchyu.

Drake in a black shirt and vest with a microphone, IShowSpeed in a white suit also holding a microphone.
Images via Getty/Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA & Getty/Carl Recine

There are two moments that will likely go down as the defining ones of Drake’s 2026: rolling out three new albums on the same day, and softly barking at a self-described “goth baddie.”

Naturally, the latter, which occurred during a so-called 20-v-1 stream that effectively placed Drake at the center of a dating show, has now led to him walking back advice he previously gave to IShowSpeed back in 2023.

As you may or may not recall depending on your tolerance level for such developments, Speed previously hit the Iceman artist with the following inquiry: “Drake how do I get bitches like u.”

At the time, Drizzy took a barking-averse approach when doling out advice to the streaming star, like so: “Stop barking at them off the rip maybe just say something nice.”

Now, having engaged in an arguable instance of bark-based hypocrisy, Drake has issued a retraction.

“Darren… I retract my statement,” he wrote in an Instagram Stories update this weekend, as seen below.

The 39-year-old OVO Sound co-founder also shared Speed’s live reaction to the barking in question, which he carried out at the urging of streamer Pinkchyu.

Pinkchyu herself, meanwhile, was quick to commemorate the poodle-esque bark heard around the world by swiftly declaring herself “the goth baddie,” marking a clear nod to Drake’s previously headlined description of his ideal partner.

“Can you blame him for being into nerdy goth girls like me?” the streamer later asked her 775,000 X followers.

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