Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit the Road With GloRilla for Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion is giving us another Hot Girl Summer.
On Wednesday, the Houston rapper announced her first-ever headlining tour aptly called the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Meg is recruiting GloRilla to join her in arenas across the country, which includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Meg's hometown of Houston, and more.
The tour kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis with 31 stops in total. GloRilla will support the domestic leg of the tour, which concludes on June 22 in Las Vegas, before Meg heads to Europe for shows in July.
Miss Tina Snow announced the tour with a sultry image of her posterior on the beach covered in sand. "THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME," she wrote on X.
The Hot Girl will also be a co-headliner for Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on Jul. 27.
The tour follows Megan's new relationship with Warner Music Group, with whom the rapper announced an innovative agreement deal in February. While still an independent artist, since the partnership allows Meg to have full ownership of her masters and publishing, the deal allows Meg access to WMG's global services in marketing, radio promotion, and more.
Tickets for the Hot Girl Summer tour are available to everyone at 10 a.m. on March 22.
Check out the full Hot Girl Summer Tour dates below:
May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^
May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^
May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^
May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*
May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*
May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^
May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^
Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^
Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^
June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^
Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^
Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^
Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^
Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^
Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*
Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^
Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – http://Crypto.com Arena^
Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^
Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith
Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2
Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*
^With Support From GloRilla