Megan Thee Stallion Will Hit the Road With GloRilla for Hot Girl Summer Tour

Megan Thee Stallion is giving us another Hot Girl Summer.

On Wednesday, the Houston rapper announced her first-ever headlining tour aptly called the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Meg is recruiting GloRilla to join her in arenas across the country, which includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, New York, Atlanta, New Orleans, Meg's hometown of Houston, and more.

The tour kicks off on May 14 in Minneapolis with 31 stops in total. GloRilla will support the domestic leg of the tour, which concludes on June 22 in Las Vegas, before Meg heads to Europe for shows in July.

Miss Tina Snow announced the tour with a sultry image of her posterior on the beach covered in sand. "THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME," she wrote on X.