Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Inking 'Thee First Deal of Its Kind'

After a week of flawlessly ignoring her haters, Megan Thee Stallion is giving them something else to be mad about by announcing her historic new distribution deal.

On Friday, the 'Hot Girl' posted photos celebrating the official announcement of her new distribution deal with Warner Music. Under this deal, the rapper maintains her independence while accessing the label's promotional services.

"Thank you GOD Hotties today HISSTORY [sic] was made !!! Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING," Meg wrote on X.

She continued to share some encouraging words for artists on the come up, while also shouting out Roc Nation for their support.

"This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist [sic] still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry!" she wrote. "Even with all the odds against me I fought for MYSELF, the hotties fought for me and, @rocnation fought for me!!! I’m forever grateful!!!"

The Houston native concluded by thanking her late mother, Holly Thomas, for spiritual guidance.

"Let’s REALLY KEEP RUNNING IT UP HOTTIES! Shout out to MAMA HOLLY I know she’s guiding me through all this," she wrote.