It's been long established that Megan Thee Stallion is a full-fledged weeb.

Just a couple days before releasing her third studio album Megan (due at midnight), the Houston rapper took to Instagram to confirm some last-minute changes. She told the Hotties she was forced to re-record the project’s “Otaku Hot Girl” track, as she was trying to get clearance from a major anime studio. Megan didn’t reveal the name of the company or which series she was sampling, but said the audio would be instantly recognizable for fans.

“Y’all will never believe what the motherfuck just happened to me!” she said during a Wednesday night Instagram Live stream. “Y’all know how I told y’all I got a anime sample on my album. I recorded the song before I asked for clearance, so when I sent the people the song, they was like…”

After giving the side-eye for a few seconds, Megan broke down all the stipulations from the anime company: 1) She had to change some of the lyrics, and 2) She couldn’t cosplay any of the characters in a music video. Meg, of course, ultimately agreed; however, the requests didn’t end there.

“Last night, we get an email,” she continued. “They said, ‘Actually I need you to take out the names of the characters that’s in the show.’ Take out the names of the characters that are in the show?! That's the whole song! That makes the song make sense.”