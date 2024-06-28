It's been long established that Megan Thee Stallion is a full-fledged weeb.
Just a couple days before releasing her third studio album Megan (due at midnight), the Houston rapper took to Instagram to confirm some last-minute changes. She told the Hotties she was forced to re-record the project’s “Otaku Hot Girl” track, as she was trying to get clearance from a major anime studio. Megan didn’t reveal the name of the company or which series she was sampling, but said the audio would be instantly recognizable for fans.
“Y’all will never believe what the motherfuck just happened to me!” she said during a Wednesday night Instagram Live stream. “Y’all know how I told y’all I got a anime sample on my album. I recorded the song before I asked for clearance, so when I sent the people the song, they was like…”
After giving the side-eye for a few seconds, Megan broke down all the stipulations from the anime company: 1) She had to change some of the lyrics, and 2) She couldn’t cosplay any of the characters in a music video. Meg, of course, ultimately agreed; however, the requests didn’t end there.
“Last night, we get an email,” she continued. “They said, ‘Actually I need you to take out the names of the characters that’s in the show.’ Take out the names of the characters that are in the show?! That's the whole song! That makes the song make sense.”
Megan was so committed to the record that she, once again, obliged. Just hours before her Wednesday night concert in Dallas, she hopped in a makeshift studio and re-recorded “Otaku Hot Girl” sans the original character names. Although it was a lot of extra work, Megan said she was so appreciative that the anime company gave her the green light.
“They said, 'You could either do this: you could have the music clearance or you could have the name clearance,’” she explained. “The music is what’s really important to me, but the names really tied it all together.”
The 29-year-old continued, “I really hope y’all think this shit sound fire, ’cause I had to jump through eight million hoops to get this shit. Once y’all hear the sample, y’all gonna know why they was giving us a hard time. 'Cause this is a very big production company. So for them to even say yes—and I be cussing and shit—like I said, I’m grateful, I’m not complaining. I really wanted this sample. I really wanted to do it, so I’m doing everything I gotta do to keep it. But change the names?! Change the names the day before the album out? That was nuts.”
Megan arrives nearly two years after the Grammy-winning rapper unleashed her sophomore album, Traumazine. The record will span 18 tracks, including the previously released singles “Cobra,” “Hiss,” and “Boa,” and will feature guest appearances by Kyle Richh, GloRilla, UGK, Victoria Monét, and more.