Music

Justin Bieber Crowned White Boy of the Year at Anthony Edwards' Believe That Awards

Bieber is the second to take home the honor, following last year's winner Timothée Chalamet.

A new White Boy of the Year has been crowned.

As you’ll recall, Anthony Edwards and Nick Maddox hosted the inaugural edition of the Believe That Awards in October 2025, playfully billing it as “an awards show where no one is safe.” Timothée Chalamet took home the first-ever White Boy of the Year distinction, an honor he celebrated by paraphrasing a classic Gucci Mane quote.

The second iteration of Edwards and Maddox’s annual ceremony went down on Wednesday (Oct. 14), leading to the reveal of Justin Bieber as Chalamet’s successor.

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“Mr. Anthony Edwards himself honoring me with the White Boy of the Year award,” Bieber said when accepting the award, as seen in the video up top. “Man, thank you, bro. This is special. Everyone knows how influenced I am by Black culture, and this one’s sweet. I appreciate you guys. I’ll tap in with you guys soon.”

This does indeed mean that Bieber came out on top ahead of fellow 2026 White Boy of the Year nominees Tom Holland, Erling Haaland, Robert Pattinson, and Travis Kelce.

This year’s Believe That Awards ceremony also saw Edwards and company handing out top honors for Main Character of the Year (Druski), Creator of the Year (IShowSpeed), and more. Get the full experience up top.

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