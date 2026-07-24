Charlamagne Tha God Expresses 'Gratitude' After Landing Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Charlamagne Tha God has been selected as the sole radio honoree for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 32-member class on Thursday (July 23) at a live press conference hosted by Mulan actor Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of the announcement, Charlamagne (real name Lenard McKelvey) expressed "gratitude" for the honor and thanked God for getting him to where he is.

"Gratitude to the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce," he captioned his post. "3 Things I Need You To Know About Me. 1) I Was Raised On A Dirt Road in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. 2) I am worthy of the best things in life, and I now lovingly allow myself to accept it. 3) I TRULY THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!!! 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤"