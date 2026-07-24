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Charlamagne Tha God Expresses 'Gratitude' After Landing Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The 'Breakfast Club' host is the only radio personality selected in this year's class of 32 honorees.

Charlamagne Tha God.
Derek White/Getty Images for iHeart Media and The Black Effect Podcast Network

Key Takeaways

  • Charlamagne Tha God has been named the sole radio honoree in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027, with Selection Committee chair Peter Roth saying the Breakfast Club host has "redefined what it means to be a radio personality" and shaped conversations in entertainment, politics, and culture.
  • Reacting on Instagram, Charlamagne thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and God, highlighting that he was raised on a dirt road in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, and affirming that he is worthy of the best things in life and now allows himself to accept them.
  • Other 2027 Walk of Fame honorees include Lil Wayne, Grandmaster Flash, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symoné, Linkin Park, Karol G, David Guetta, Pedro Pascal, David Alan Grier, sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning in a joint ceremony, and the late Waylon Jennings as the only posthumous inductee, with star unveiling dates still to be scheduled.

Charlamagne Tha God has been selected as the sole radio honoree for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the 32-member class on Thursday (July 23) at a live press conference hosted by Mulan actor Ming-Na Wen and Sheila E.

Taking to Instagram to share a clip of the announcement, Charlamagne (real name Lenard McKelvey) expressed "gratitude" for the honor and thanked God for getting him to where he is.

"Gratitude to the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce," he captioned his post. "3 Things I Need You To Know About Me. 1) I Was Raised On A Dirt Road in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. 2) I am worthy of the best things in life, and I now lovingly allow myself to accept it. 3) I TRULY THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!!! 🙏🏾✊🏾🖤"

"Charlamagne Tha God has redefined what it means to be a radio personality," Walk of Fame Selection Committee Chairman Peter Roth said (via Inside Radio). "His influence extends beyond the airwaves, shaping conversations in entertainment, politics, and culture while continuing to engage and inspire audiences around the world."

In addition to the Breakfast Club host, other honorees in the 2027 Walk of Fame class include: Lil Wayne, Grandmaster Flash, Idris Elba, Delroy Lindo, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symoné, Linkin Park, Karol G, David Guetta, Pedro Pascal, and David Alan Grier.

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are set to become the first sisters jointly honored in a double ceremony, while Waylon Jennings, who died in 2002, is the class' only posthumous inductee.

Individual star unveiling ceremonies have not been scheduled yet, but you can watch the 2027 class announcement below.

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