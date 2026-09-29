Cardi B Celebrates MTV Video Music Awards Win, Vows to Attend Next Year's Ceremony: 'I Promise'

Cardi B vows to attend the next iteration of the MTV Video Music Awards after being absent from the ceremony for her and Kehlani’s Best Hip-Hop win this year.
To be clear, the category was not announced during the main broadcast. Still, Cardi is taking the victory of the official video for her Am I the Drama? track “Safe” as a sign that she should be in the house next time around.
“As I deserve, bitch,” she said when reacting to the win on social media, noting that she was “seven months pregnant [and] slamming myself on the fucking floor” while shooting the Arrad-directed video.
“Yeah, next year I’m going to the VMAs,” Cardi added. “I promise, I promise.”
For the full rundown of this year’s VMAs winners, including Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo, this is where you need to be.