Music

Cardi B Celebrates MTV Video Music Awards Win, Vows to Attend Next Year's Ceremony: 'I Promise'

Cardi won Best Hip-Hop thanks to the official video for her Kehlani-featuring track "Safe."

Cardi B in a stylish fur coat and sunglasses walks through a crowd. She has long hair and is surrounded by people in casual and formal attire.
Image via Getty/Alessandro Levati/GC Images

Cardi B vows to attend the next iteration of the MTV Video Music Awards after being absent from the ceremony for her and Kehlani’s Best Hip-Hop win this year.

To be clear, the category was not announced during the main broadcast. Still, Cardi is taking the victory of the official video for her Am I the Drama? track “Safe” as a sign that she should be in the house next time around.

“As I deserve, bitch,” she said when reacting to the win on social media, noting that she was “seven months pregnant [and] slamming myself on the fucking floor” while shooting the Arrad-directed video.

“Yeah, next year I’m going to the VMAs,” Cardi added. “I promise, I promise.”

For the full rundown of this year’s VMAs winners, including Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo, this is where you need to be.

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