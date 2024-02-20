Watch Drake Bust Out the 'Fresh Prince' Carlton Dance on Tour

It’s true. The Carlton was employed by Drake at a recent Big As the What? tour stop.

The “Summer Games” sequel denier is seen in the clip, seemingly captured during a recent Nashville stop on the still-in-progress tour, launching into some moves deeply reminiscent of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character Carlton Banks, played by Alfonso Ribeiro.

Fittingly, a TikTok later reshared by the 6 God himself saw the clip being soundtracked by the Fresh Prince-featured Tom Jones single “It’s Not Unusual.”