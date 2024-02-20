Watch Drake Bust Out the 'Fresh Prince' Carlton Dance on Tour

It’s true. The Carlton was employed by Drake at a recent Big As the What? tour stop.
The “Summer Games” sequel denier is seen in the clip, seemingly captured during a recent Nashville stop on the still-in-progress tour, launching into some moves deeply reminiscent of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character Carlton Banks, played by Alfonso Ribeiro.
Fittingly, a TikTok later reshared by the 6 God himself saw the clip being soundtracked by the Fresh Prince-featured Tom Jones single “It’s Not Unusual.”
Drake and J. Cole will continue the latest It's All a Blur tour leg with upcoming stops in Columbus, Buffalo, New Orleans, San Antonio, and more. Thus far, the 2024 dates have spurred numerous headlines, ranging from slime to generosity.
Over the weekend, Yeat released the Drake-featuring “As We Speak.” The track, included on the expanded edition of Yeat's 2093 album, stands as the second collaboration between the two artists. The two previously linked up for "IDGAF," a song off Drake's For All the Dogs.