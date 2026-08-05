Dave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy thinks Megyn Kelly is an “absolute moron” to call Caitlin Clark a coward for dodging a question about Sophie Cunningham’s anti-trans athlete comments.

On Sunday (Aug. 2), Clark was asked about her Indiana Fever teammate’s comments about trans athletes, and she refused to take sides and said it was ultimately up to the leagues and governing bodies to decide. Megyn Kelly, 55, reacted to the viral clip by reposting it on X, formerly Twitter, and calling the 24-year-old WNBA star a “coward.”

“Absolute moron/idiot to call Caitlin a coward for this answer,” Portnoy wrote in a reply. “1st of all you don’t even know how she feels on this issue and more importantly she doesn’t owe it you or anybody else to be your political talking point. She just wants to play ball. Total coward cheap shot.”

Kelly later fired back, and misleadingly referenced a 2025 study from the Williams Institute, a research institute based at the UCLA School of Law.

“Why don’t you sit this one out since you didn’t even have any idea today ‘how big a problem’ this is,” she wrote. “(Hint: UCLA Law estimates over 120k trans athletes at the HS level.) Understand this however: if it were your daughter suffering brain damage from a boy posing as a girl, you wouldn’t care how many others there were. One is too many. But watch my show today bc I actually answered your Q civilly and respectfully, unlike your behavior here.”