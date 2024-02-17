Yeat and Drake Link Up Again on "As We Speak"

Yeat and Drake join forces again for the 23-year-old rapper's new track "As We Speak."
On the deluxe version of Yeat's new album 2093, the Portland rapper flexes his lavish lifestyle alongside Drake. This follows their 2023 collaboration "IDGAF" from For All the Dogs. Their first collab peaked at No. 2, trailing Drake and J. Cole's "First Person Shooter," which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its debut last October.
Last year, Yeat told Complex that he and Drake planned to cook up some collaborations during their very first meeting.
“It was late as fuck at night and Zack [Bia] was like, ‘Yo, Drake said let’s go to Houston,’ and I was like, 'fuck it,'” Yeat told Complex about attending the release party for Drake's Certified Lover Boy in 2021. “So we bought a flight instantly. We got there in like three hours. We were there for the album release party, and then left three hours later. Shit was fire.”
Other heavy-hitters on 2093 are Lil Wayne ("Lyfestyle") and Future ("Stand on It"), while "Power Trip" features background vocals from Childish Gambino.
To celebrate 2093, Yeat surprised fans on Friday with a video for "Riot & Set it off." Check out that video below.