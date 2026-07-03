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Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith at Music City Center on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pop Culture

Dolly Parton Is Opening Her Own Travel Stop Near Nashville

Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop will offer barbecue, custom merch, live music, and, of course, fuel.

Alex Gonzalez52 days ago
HBCU Basketball Player Andre Bell Killed in Nashville Shooting
Life

College Basketball Player Andre Bell, 20, Killed in Nashville Interstate Shooting

Andre Bell, a 20-year-old student basketball player at Fisk University, was shot and killed in Nashville.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
Ne-Yo wearing a black cowboy hat and coat, smiling at a red carpet event.
Music

Ne-Yo Gives Taste of Upcoming Country-Inspired Album With New Track "Simple Things"

The three-time Grammy winner recently shouted out Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire when detailing his longtime appreciation for country music.

Trace William Cowen239 days ago
Joy Oladokun performs during All Things Go Toronto music festival at Budweiser Stage on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Music

Joy Oladokun Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut With Sweet Sheryl Crow FaceTime

The singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Alex Gonzalez270 days ago
A group of people are standing outside near a vehicle. Streamer IShowSpeed wears a cowboy hat and comedian Theo Von has a sleeveless Vanderbilt Football shirt.
Pop Culture

Theo Von Tells IShowSpeed He Chews 12 Pieces of Gum Because He’s a Recovering Drug Addict

The streamer linked up with the comedian during an in-person stream in Nashville.

Alex Ocho311 days ago
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A man in a camo shirt and white cap stands in front of a backdrop with "Big Machine Label Group" and "Dan Post Boots" logos.
Music

Country Music Star Conner Smith Breaks Silence After Crash That Killed 77-Year-Old

Conner Smith is speaking out for the first time since the fatal crash in June.

Helen Storms369 days ago
Rapper Chris King with long braids, wearing a black beanie and jacket, sitting indoors against a wooden wall.
Music

Chris King's Suspected Murderer Arrested in Los Angeles

The rapper was killed in Nashville during an attempted robbery in April of last year.

Alex Ocho412 days ago
Comedian Theo Von performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black shirt, with a purple curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Video Seemingly Shows Theo Von Putting Hand on Man's Throat After Being Harassed at Restaurant

The exact circumstances of the clip weren't immediately clear.

Trace William Cowen430 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Ernest standing outdoors, Snoop in a blue jacket and beige pants, Ernest in a black jacket and cap, with trees behind them.
Music

How Snoop Dogg Ended Up on a Country Song With ERNEST

According to ERNEST, the collab started with him “weaseling” his way into Snoop’s green room at a Jelly Roll show.

Trace William Cowen459 days ago
Morgan Wallen chair toss incident
Music

Morgan Wallen Claims He Hasn't Been to a Bar Since Chair Tossing Incident

The country star was arrested last April after throwing a chair off a six-story Nashville rooftop bar and nearly hitting nearby police officers.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
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Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg laughing at a panel, both wearing dark clothing. Dr. Dre is bald, and Snoop Dogg has braided hair and sunglasses.
Music

Still G.I.N. Lounge By Dre and Snoop to Open in Nashville: West Coast Meets Southern Soul

Snoop was recently spotted filming a video with country artist ERNEST in Music City.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Katt Williams in cowboy hat, Harvey Weinstein in court
Pop Culture

Katt Williams on Harvey Weinstein: 'He Offered Me Two Actresses Like They Was Playing Cards'

Katt Williams tells Theo Von he was "shocked" by "how powerful" Weinstein was at one time.

Trace William Cowen535 days ago
Haliey Welch with long blonde hair smiles at an event backdrop. Tim Dickerson and DeArius Marlow pose together, one in a floral shirt and the other in a sports jersey.
Pop Culture

‘Hawk Tuah’ Video Creators on Haliey Welch Refusing to Thank Them: 'Changed This Broke N***a Life!'

Tim & Dee TV, who uploaded the infamous video, previously claimed they were ghosted by Welch after reaching out to collaborate.

Alex Ocho605 days ago
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Jon Bon Jovi attends Tribeca X - Hampton Water at Convene
Music

Jon Bon Jovi Helped Talk a Woman Out From the Edge of Nashville Bridge

The singer-songwriter was filming a music video when he intervened.

Joe Price674 days ago
This a photo of Siegelman Stable x American Red Cross.
Style

Here’s How to Get a Limited Edition Siegelman Stable x American Red Cross Hat at Their 'Drop for Drop' Blood Drive in Nashville

Siegelman Stable becomes the latest streetwear brand to join American Red Cross "Drop for Drop" program.

Jaelani Turner-Williams675 days ago

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