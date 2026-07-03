Featured
Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
Life
Right Wing Pastor Filmed Screaming at Congregation to Not Get Vaccinated: 'You Will Not Wear Masks in This Church'
Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church previously shared that if his congregation shows “up with masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave.”Brenton Blanchet
Former Nashville police officer Andrew Delke pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Daniel Hambrick, a Black man he shot in a foot chase.Joe Price
We're far removed from the Golden Age of the NHL, but the Stanley Cup finalist Preds have the skills and swag to make you care about hockey again.Morgan McDaniel