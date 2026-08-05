GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

ASAP Rocky Says ASAP Ferg's Name Change Hurt Him: 'Why You Going So Hard?'

Rocky reflected on ASAP Mob's early days, his history with Ferg, and why recent interviews about the ASAP name felt personal.

A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky at an event, surrounded by people, with bright lights in the background.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

ASAP Rocky is opening up about another fractured relationship from his past, this time involving longtime friend and former ASAP Mob member ASAP Ferg.

During an emotional conversation on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky admitted that Ferg's recent comments about distancing himself from the A$AP namestung, especially given their history together.

"That hurt me too," Rocky said. "The Ferg dropping A$AP hurt me as well."

Rocky said he even helped Ferg get out of his recording deal and insisted there was never bad blood on his end. Reflecting on the early days of A$AP Mob, he claimed he was the one who saw the collective's business potential.

"I was the one with the mindset of, 'Yo, we need to capitalize off of this conglomerate,'" he said. "I knew how to monetize us."

He also said he encouraged members to adopt the A$AP name professionally.

"I'm the one who made us put A$AP before our names. I'm A$AP Rocky. You A$AP Yams. You A$AP Ferg."

Rocky recalled that he and Ferg were once inseparable, shooting the "Purple Swag" video in Ferg's apartment and even living together after Ferg left his mother's home.

"That really was my brother," Rocky said. "This ain't somebody I just met when I got famous."

According to Rocky, the pair originally planned to perform as a duo before Ferg shifted his focus to designing belts and clothing. Rocky said he and A$AP Bari repeatedly tried convincing him to return to rap.

"We outside his house begging him, 'Bro, come on,'" Rocky remembered. "He was like, 'Nah, bro. I got tunnel vision. You do that.'"

After Rocky signed his record deal, he believes their relationship changed.

"I'm guessing he always felt like he was in my shadow or like I was big homie. And that's not the case."

Rocky's biggest issue was the timing of Ferg's recent interviews about dropping the A$AP name.

"When I look on Apple Music, it still say A$AP Ferg. When I look on Spotify, it still say A$AP Ferg. So why you in interviews going so hard about how you dropped your name?"

Despite the disappointment, Rocky said there's no lasting animosity.

"I don't got no bad blood towards Ferg," he said. "Me and Ferg could hash it out any day now because I love Ferg."

Related Stories

HOT 97 Summer Jam XX
Music

ASAP Rocky Tells Arizona Crowd He Would Have ‘F*cked the Sh*t Out Of’ Them If He Was Single Mid-Show

ASAP Rocky was clearly feeling the crowd during his recent Don't Be Dumb Tour stop in Arizona.

Joe Price41 days ago
Azealia Banks in a pink outfit on stage and A$AP Rocky in a gold suit with sunglasses.
Music

Azealia Banks Names ASAP Rocky 'Worst Rapper of All Time' in Reply to DJ Vlad

Banks fired off the dig on X, the latest shot in a feud that stretches back to 2013.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
A$AP Rocky attends Tribeca X Awards Ceremony- 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 09, 2026 in New York City.
Music

ASAP Rocky Holds Up Fan's Sign Seemingly Dissing Drake's Three Latest Albums

The 'Don't Be Dumb' rapper appeared to be thrilled by the sign, which not-so-subtly took apparent aim at Drake.

Joe Price35 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
StyleUniqlo Drops Pokémon 30th Anniversary UT Collection Inspired by Game Boy Classics
4
Pop CultureLil Wayne Allegedly Tried to Fly Out 'Teen Mom' Star Rachel Beaver for Tryst
5
MusicBusta Rhymes Announces Release Date for 'Dillagence 2' Album Built on Unreleased J Dilla Beats
6
StyleWhy Fabolous Was Re-Ranked as the #1 Best Dressed New York Rapper by the Complex Community

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App