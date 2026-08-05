ASAP Rocky Says ASAP Ferg's Name Change Hurt Him: 'Why You Going So Hard?'

ASAP Rocky is opening up about another fractured relationship from his past, this time involving longtime friend and former ASAP Mob member ASAP Ferg. During an emotional conversation on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky admitted that Ferg's recent comments about distancing himself from the A$AP namestung, especially given their history together. "That hurt me too," Rocky said. "The Ferg dropping A$AP hurt me as well." Rocky said he even helped Ferg get out of his recording deal and insisted there was never bad blood on his end. Reflecting on the early days of A$AP Mob, he claimed he was the one who saw the collective's business potential. "I was the one with the mindset of, 'Yo, we need to capitalize off of this conglomerate,'" he said. "I knew how to monetize us."

He also said he encouraged members to adopt the A$AP name professionally. "I'm the one who made us put A$AP before our names. I'm A$AP Rocky. You A$AP Yams. You A$AP Ferg."

Rocky recalled that he and Ferg were once inseparable, shooting the "Purple Swag" video in Ferg's apartment and even living together after Ferg left his mother's home. "That really was my brother," Rocky said. "This ain't somebody I just met when I got famous." According to Rocky, the pair originally planned to perform as a duo before Ferg shifted his focus to designing belts and clothing. Rocky said he and A$AP Bari repeatedly tried convincing him to return to rap. "We outside his house begging him, 'Bro, come on,'" Rocky remembered. "He was like, 'Nah, bro. I got tunnel vision. You do that.'" After Rocky signed his record deal, he believes their relationship changed.