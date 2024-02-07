Drake on Inspiration Behind Spine Outfit: 'Most of These Guys That I Look in the Eyes Are Spineless as F*ck'

"Everybody had jokes yesterday asking why I wore the spine out here," Drake is seen telling the crowd at a recent stop on the tour. "You want me to tell you why I wore the spine out here?"

From there, the “Summer Games” sequel denier outlined his vision for the choice of attire.

“I wore the spine because most of these guys that I look in the eyes are spineless as fuck, so I had to wear the whole backbone,” Drake, who also shouted out Shimoda at the show, said. Per the 6 God, another inspiration behind the piece involved other people’s secrets.

“Plus, we made that shit out of the skeletons you got in your closet,” he told the crowd. “So be careful who you talking to because I will turn up.”