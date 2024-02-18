Drake Promises to Gift Cancer Survivor $50,000 at Tour Stop in Pittsburgh

Drake has made it a point to help out fans in need during his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? tour.

On Friday, the 6 God offered his latest blessing while performing at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Midway through his set, Drizzy spotted a fan holding a sign that read, "Your music carried me through cancer." The Toronto rapper subsequently promised to gift the cancer survivor $50,000.

"You go somewhere," Drake told the fan. "You can go see another Drake show if you want. And I appreciate that. I appreciate the sentiment. It's love."