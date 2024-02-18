Drake Promises to Gift Cancer Survivor $50,000 at Tour Stop in Pittsburgh

Drake has made it a point to help out fans in need during his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? tour.
On Friday, the 6 God offered his latest blessing while performing at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Midway through his set, Drizzy spotted a fan holding a sign that read, "Your music carried me through cancer." The Toronto rapper subsequently promised to gift the cancer survivor $50,000.
"You go somewhere," Drake told the fan. "You can go see another Drake show if you want. And I appreciate that. I appreciate the sentiment. It's love."
Of course, it isn't the first time Drake offered a charitable act to a fan in need.
Earlier this week, the For All the Dogs rapper gifted $100,000 a fan holding a sign that read, “Just Finished Chemo.”
“Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there,” he explained. “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”
Watch a clip of Drake's generous deed below.