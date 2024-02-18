Drake Promises to Gift Cancer Survivor $50,000 at Tour Stop in Pittsburgh

This marks the second time Drizzy has donated money to a cancer survivor during his It's All A Blur - As Big As the What? Tour.

Feb 18, 2024
Drake on stage in a sweatshirt with the word "October's" printed on it, performing with a mic
Chris Mckay
Drake has made it a point to help out fans in need during his It's All A Blur - Big As the What? tour.

On Friday, the 6 God offered his latest blessing while performing at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena. Midway through his set, Drizzy spotted a fan holding a sign that read, "Your music carried me through cancer." The Toronto rapper subsequently promised to gift the cancer survivor $50,000.

"You go somewhere," Drake told the fan. "You can go see another Drake show if you want. And I appreciate that. I appreciate the sentiment. It's love."

Twitter: @planet_aviation

Of course, it isn't the first time Drake offered a charitable act to a fan in need.

Earlier this week, the For All the Dogs rapper gifted $100,000 a fan holding a sign that read, “Just Finished Chemo.” 

“Listen, forget Drake, forget anybody else in this building right now. That’s a true soldier right there,” he explained. “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night. We’re gonna give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best.”

Watch a clip of Drake's generous deed below.

