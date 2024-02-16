Yeat Unleashes '2093' Album f/ Lil Wayne and Future

Yeat delivered.

On Friday, the West Coast rapper came through with his much-anticipated studio album 2093. Yeat began teasing the project nearly a year ago, after announcing his plans to drop another full-length project instead of an AftërLyfe deluxe.

Yeat continued to tease 2093 throughout the past year, sharing snippets on Instagram as well as photos from various studio sessions. The rapper/producer spoke about the effort in a November 2023 interview with 032c magazine, saying 2093 would be unlike any other record in his discography.

“Between the last record and this upcoming one, it feels like a 10-album difference in time,” he told the outlet. “People have no idea what it’s going to sound like. It’s, like, 2093, dystopian society.”

Anticipation increased last month when Yeat teased the album’s fast-approaching release and shared a couple of clues about possible features. One of the photos was a screenshot of Yeat’s FaceTime call with Drake, while another slide showed him in the studio with Donald Glover.