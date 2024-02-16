Released as the first single from Drake's latest album For All the Dogs, "Slime You Out" arrived alongside cover art featuring a 2012 photo of Halle Berry being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Days after its release, Berry took to Instagram to call out Drake for not obtaining her permission to use the image.

According to Berry, Drake should’ve never asked if he was going to do whatever he wanted anyway.

"Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f--- you to me. Not cool," Halle wrote in response to a fan asking about if Drake cleared the photo.

In another comment, Berry added, “He did have his people call my people and I said NO I didn’t like that image of slime all over my face in association with his song. And he chose to do it anyway! You see…that is the disrespect. Not cool!”